Golden Trios of Bollywood

The 2001 film Dil Chahta Hai, starring Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna and Saif Ali Khan, is one of the most memorable films in Indian cinema

Akash - Sameer - Siddharth 

Rajkumar Hirani's movie 3 Idiots, starring Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, was a blockbuster and their friendship makes everyone emotional every time they see it

Rancho – Raju – Farhan

Kai Po Che, starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh, portrays that an inexplicable friendship can only exist when you spend the majority of your life together

Ishaan – Omi – Govind

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, starring Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar, is a journey of three young friends that makes everyone fantasize about their lives every time they see the film

Arjun – Kabir – Imran

In the film Dostana, the bond of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham shows that no matter what happens, a real friendship can never be shaken

Sam – Neha – Kunal

The trio of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty from Hera Pheri makes everyone burst into laughter every time they watch the film

Raju – Shyam – Baburao

The friendship between Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in Stree emphasises the extremes to which friends will go to save each other from anything

Vicky – Bittu – Jaana

The film Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Omkar Kapoor is a beautiful example of how friendship triumphs over all obstacles

Gogo – Thakur – Chauka

