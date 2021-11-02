NOV 2, 2021
Golden Trios of Bollywood
The 2001 film Dil Chahta Hai, starring Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna and Saif Ali Khan, is one of the most memorable films in Indian cinema
Akash - Sameer - Siddharth
Rajkumar Hirani's movie 3 Idiots, starring Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, was a blockbuster and their friendship makes everyone emotional every time they see it
Rancho – Raju – Farhan
Kai Po Che, starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh, portrays that an inexplicable friendship can only exist when you spend the majority of your life together
Ishaan – Omi – Govind
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, starring Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar, is a journey of three young friends that makes everyone fantasize about their lives every time they see the film
Arjun – Kabir – Imran
In the film Dostana, the bond of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham shows that no matter what happens, a real friendship can never be shaken
Sam – Neha – Kunal
The trio of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty from Hera Pheri makes everyone burst into laughter every time they watch the film
Raju – Shyam – Baburao
The friendship between Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in Stree emphasises the extremes to which friends will go to save each other from anything
Vicky – Bittu – Jaana
The film Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Omkar Kapoor is a beautiful example of how friendship triumphs over all obstacles
Gogo – Thakur – Chauka
