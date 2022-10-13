Heading 3
Gong Hyo Jin’s best fashion moments
Ayushi Agrawal
OCT 13, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: News1
She exudes an experienced charm
Class
Image: News1
Gong Hyo Jin is a maestro while pulling off monochromes
Pink
Image: News1
She walks into a room, and brings the flamboyance with her
Expensive
Image: News1
At the same time, she knows how to go for a simpler look
Toned down
Image: News1
She has become a fan favourite over the years
Floral
Image: News1
Her love for boots goes a long way
Booted
Image: News1
Challenging
Managing to look good in that combination is not a small feat
Image: News1
A daring lip with that outfit, we love it!
Chic
Image: News1
Dressing up with a pop of color, it’s a definite yes for us
Smart
Image: News1
That dress is surely a fabulous pick from the actress!
Loveable
