Gong Hyo Jin’s best fashion moments

 Ayushi Agrawal

OCT 13, 2022

Image: News1

She exudes an experienced charm

Class

Image: News1

Gong Hyo Jin is a maestro while pulling off monochromes

Pink

Image: News1

She walks into a room, and brings the flamboyance with her

Expensive

Image: News1

At the same time, she knows how to go for a simpler look

Toned down

Image: News1

She has become a fan favourite over the years

Floral

Image: News1

Her love for boots goes a long way

Booted

Image: News1

Challenging

Managing to look good in that combination is not a small feat

Image: News1

A daring lip with that outfit, we love it!

Chic

Image: News1

Dressing up with a pop of color, it’s a definite yes for us

Smart

Image: News1

That dress is surely a fabulous pick from the actress!

Loveable

