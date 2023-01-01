Heading 3

 Pujya Doss

september 05, 2023

Entertainment

Google's Top 10 K-pop Searches 2023

Known for his good looks, vocals, and fashion sense. He is a member of BTS under BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS' V 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

The Golden Maknae of BTS. Known for his dancing, singing, and overall talent. He is a member of BTS under BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS' Jungkook 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

The most popular K-pop idol in the world. Known for her dancing, fashion sense, and visuals. She is a member of BLACKPINK under YG Entertainment.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa 

Image: YG Entertainment

Known for his dancing, vocals, and visuals. He is a member of BTS under BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS' Jimin 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Known for his rapping, songwriting, and producing skills. He is a member of BTS under BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS' SUGA 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Known for her visuals, vocals, and variety show skills. She is a member of BLACKPINK under YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK's Jisoo 

Image: YG Entertainment

South Korean singer-songwriter and actress. Known for her sweet vocals and emotional ballads. She is a solo artist under EDAM Entertainment

Image: EDAM Entertainment

IU 

Known for his visuals, acting, and variety show skills. He is a member of ASTRO under Fantagio Entertainment

Image: Fantagio 

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo 

Known for his rapping, leadership, and producing skills. He is a member of BTS under BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS' RM 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Known for his deep voice, dancing, and visuals. He is a member of Stray Kids under JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids' Felix 

Image: JYP Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here