Google's Top 10 K-pop Searches 2023
Known for his good looks, vocals, and fashion sense. He is a member of BTS under BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS' V
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
The Golden Maknae of BTS. Known for his dancing, singing, and overall talent. He is a member of BTS under BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS' Jungkook
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
The most popular K-pop idol in the world. Known for her dancing, fashion sense, and visuals. She is a member of BLACKPINK under YG Entertainment.
BLACKPINK’s Lisa
Image: YG Entertainment
Known for his dancing, vocals, and visuals. He is a member of BTS under BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS' Jimin
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Known for his rapping, songwriting, and producing skills. He is a member of BTS under BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS' SUGA
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Known for her visuals, vocals, and variety show skills. She is a member of BLACKPINK under YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK's Jisoo
Image: YG Entertainment
South Korean singer-songwriter and actress. Known for her sweet vocals and emotional ballads. She is a solo artist under EDAM Entertainment
Image: EDAM Entertainment
IU
Known for his visuals, acting, and variety show skills. He is a member of ASTRO under Fantagio Entertainment
Image: Fantagio
ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo
Known for his rapping, leadership, and producing skills. He is a member of BTS under BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS' RM
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Known for his deep voice, dancing, and visuals. He is a member of Stray Kids under JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids' Felix
Image: JYP Entertainment