Ishita Gupta

November 24, 2023

Goosebump Worthy Fanime Moment of Year

Striving to celebrate the most heart-pounding breakthrough anime of the year, hold your breath to witness our most anticipated event Fanime Awards 2023

Pinkvilla Fanime Awards 2023

Check out the nominations of spine-chilling animes of the year 

Nominations

Deku’s intense battle against Class 1A is undoubtedly worth a nomination 

Deku vs Class 1A from Boku no Hero Academia

Immersed in stunning visuals and emotionally implicated impacts Tanjiro's remarkable moment with his blazing blood katana gained a nomination for this year 

Tanjiro's Blazing Blood Katana from Kimetsu no Yaiba

Having jaw-dropping twist and intensity, the unpredictable and powerful comeback attack by Makima in Chainsaw Man restrains a nomination for this award 

Makima's Comeback Attack from Chainsaw Man

Featuring jaw-dropping combat sequences the enthralling face-off between Satoru Gojo and Toji Zenin takes a spot in our nomination 

Satoru Gojo vs Toji Zenin from Jujutsu Kaisen

For its incredible emotional impact and the heartwarming and surprising Carnival Clock Tower Proposal in Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai is an exquisite nomination of this category

Carnival Clock Tower Proposal from Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai

The breathtaking moment of the Rumbling in Attack on Titan Shingeki no Kyojin has a terrific scale and startling atmosphere, hence we are proud to call it our final nominee 

Rumbling from Attack on Titan Shingeki no Kyojin

How to vote

Calling Anime lovers 

