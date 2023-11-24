Heading 3
November 24, 2023
Goosebump Worthy Fanime Moment of Year
Striving to celebrate the most heart-pounding breakthrough anime of the year, hold your breath to witness our most anticipated event Fanime Awards 2023
Pinkvilla Fanime Awards 2023
Check out the nominations of spine-chilling animes of the year
Nominations
Deku’s intense battle against Class 1A is undoubtedly worth a nomination
Deku vs Class 1A from Boku no Hero Academia
Immersed in stunning visuals and emotionally implicated impacts Tanjiro's remarkable moment with his blazing blood katana gained a nomination for this year
Tanjiro's Blazing Blood Katana from Kimetsu no Yaiba
Having jaw-dropping twist and intensity, the unpredictable and powerful comeback attack by Makima in Chainsaw Man restrains a nomination for this award
Makima's Comeback Attack from Chainsaw Man
Featuring jaw-dropping combat sequences the enthralling face-off between Satoru Gojo and Toji Zenin takes a spot in our nomination
Satoru Gojo vs Toji Zenin from Jujutsu Kaisen
For its incredible emotional impact and the heartwarming and surprising Carnival Clock Tower Proposal in Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai is an exquisite nomination of this category
Carnival Clock Tower Proposal from Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai
The breathtaking moment of the Rumbling in Attack on Titan Shingeki no Kyojin has a terrific scale and startling atmosphere, hence we are proud to call it our final nominee
Rumbling from Attack on Titan Shingeki no Kyojin
How to vote
Head to Pinkvilla Lifestyle Instagram Page or Anime section to vote for your favourite goosebump-worthy anime moment
If you're a true anime lover then don't miss the chance to help your favorite anime to win
Calling Anime lovers
