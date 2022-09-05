Heading 3
GOT-House of the Dragon: Big differences
Surabhi Redkar
SEPT 05, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: HBO
One of the most significant things that you will find different between the two shows is how the Iron throne looks. It shows how the passage of time has changed the highest seat
Iron Throne
Image: HBO
House of the Dragon reveals how the City Watch changes after Daemon Targaryen takes command and it's with him that the Gold Cloak uniforms first begin
City Watch
Image: HBO
The Dragonpit is in ruins when we see it in Game of Thrones but in House of the Dragon it holds an important place since the days of Old Valyria to keep the dragons safe
The Dragonpit
Image: IMDb
While the theme for both the shows remains the same, the opening credits sequence has changed unlike the map of Westeros that we saw in the original show
Opening Credits
Image: HBO
While Game of Thrones saw Cersei and Jaime keeping their incestuous relationship private, the prequel shows incestuous relationships were common in House Targaryen
Targaryen Relations
Image: IMDb
House of the Dragon is set during the time when Targaryens ruled the seven kingdoms, years before Cersei Lannister sat on that throne
Lannisters
Image: HBO
It was previously stated by the makers of House of the Dragon that the show will not depict any explicit sexual violence as seen before on Game of Thrones
Sexual Violence
Image: IMDB
Even though House of the Dragon chronicles Targaryen family, we don't meet Danerys Targaryen since its set 172 years before her birth
Daenerys Targaryen
Image: HBO
House of the Dragon will capture the Dance of the Dragons, a civil war during the Targaryen rule of the Seven Kingdoms that is referenced in Game of Thrones
Dance of the Dragons
Image: Getty Images
The King's Landing that we see in Game of Thrones under Robert Baratheon's rule is nothing like House of the Dragon. Under Targaryens, King's Landing is still radiant
King’s Landing
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: LOTR: The Rings of Power: All we know