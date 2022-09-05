Heading 3

GOT-House of the Dragon: Big differences

Surabhi Redkar

SEPT 05, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: HBO

One of the most significant things that you will find different between the two shows is how the Iron throne looks. It shows how the passage of time has changed the highest seat

Iron Throne

Image: HBO

House of the Dragon reveals how the City Watch changes after Daemon Targaryen takes command and it's with him that the Gold Cloak uniforms first begin

City Watch

Image: HBO

The Dragonpit is in ruins when we see it in Game of Thrones but in House of the Dragon it holds an important place since the days of Old Valyria to keep the dragons safe

The Dragonpit

Image: IMDb

While the theme for both the shows remains the same, the opening credits sequence has changed unlike the map of Westeros that we saw in the original show

Opening Credits

Image: HBO

While Game of Thrones saw Cersei and Jaime keeping their incestuous relationship private, the prequel shows incestuous relationships were common in House Targaryen

 Targaryen Relations

Image: IMDb

House of the Dragon is set during the time when Targaryens ruled the seven kingdoms, years before Cersei Lannister sat on that throne

Lannisters

Image: HBO

It was previously stated by the makers of House of the Dragon that the show will not depict any explicit sexual violence as seen before on Game of Thrones

Sexual Violence

Image: IMDB

Even though House of the Dragon chronicles Targaryen family, we don't meet Danerys Targaryen since its set 172 years before her birth

Daenerys Targaryen

Image: HBO

House of the Dragon will capture the Dance of the Dragons, a civil war during the Targaryen rule of the Seven Kingdoms that is referenced in Game of Thrones

Dance of the Dragons

Image: Getty Images

The King's Landing that we see in Game of Thrones under Robert Baratheon's rule is nothing like House of the Dragon. Under Targaryens, King's Landing is still radiant

King’s Landing

