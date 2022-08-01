Heading 3

GOT: Jason Momoa's best clicks with cast 

Surabhi Redkar

AUGUST 01, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Jason Momoa Instagram

There's nothing sweeter than this adorable snap of GOT's Khal Drogo and Khaleesi aka Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke

The Drogos

Image: Emilia Clarke Instagram

The epic trio of Game of Thrones consisting of Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa reunited for an amazing snap during a birthday celebration and it's beyond cute

With Kit and Emilia

Image: Jason Momoa Instagram

Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage posed for a badass photo together and we can't get enough of this Tyrion Lannister and Khal Drogo meet

Lannister Meet

Image: Jason Momoa Instagram

This amazing selfie with Emilia Clarke and GOT showrunner was shared by Jason Momoa on Instagram as he called it an honour to be a part of the show

Selfie Time

Image: Jason Momoa Instagram

Jason Momoa gave a glimpse of some BTS fun that the GOT cast had during the Belfast shoot as he posed with Kristofer Hivju, Kit Harington and more

Post Shoot Fun 

Image: Jason Momoa Instagram

The Drogo and High Sparrow meet was captured in an epic photo as Jason Momoa and Jonathan Pryce posed together

High Sparrow

Image: Emilia Clarke Instagram

Sharing this sweet photo with her onscreen husband Jason Momoa, Emilia wrote on Instagram, "When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi."

Sun and Stars 

Image: Emilia Clarke Instagram

Emilia Clarke shared this sweet photo with Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage from the shoots and it's a keeper

Tyrion and Khaleesi

Image: Emilia Clarke Instagram

Emilia dropped this sweet photo with Jason as the duo shared a sweet embrace during one of their meets

Sweet Hugs

Image: Emilia Clarke Instagram

This photo of Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa is frame-worthy as the duo pose in the background of the Iron Throne

With the Iron Throne

