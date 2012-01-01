GOT7's solo projects
GOT7 is a seven-member K-pop group, who made their debut in 2014. They left JYP Entertainment in January 2021 and joined Warner Music Korea. The members are also active in solo activities signed under different agencies
About GOT7
The K-pop group consists of Jay B, who is the leader, and Mark, Jackson Wang, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom.
Members of GOT7
Jay B started pursuing his solo activities in 2015. He recently released his fourth EP Abandoned Love and a unique album Seasonal Hiatus in February 2023.
Jay B's solo projects
Mark started pursuing his solo activities in 2012 and then debuted in GOT7. He released his first studio album titled The Other Side in 2022. He released Carry Me Out, a single in March 2023.
Mark’s solo projects
Jackson Wang has actively pursued his solo activities after GOT7 departed from JYP Entertainment. He released Magic Man, his second studio album in 2022. He also went on tour and headlined Coachella in April 2023.
Jackson Wang’s solo projects
Jinyoung's solo projects
Jinyoung has been active in the Korean acting as well as the music industry. He released his first studio album Chapter 0: Win and went on to have fan concerts. He is currently serving in the military as an active-duty soldier.
Youngjae released the digital single Errr Day in March 2023. He also participated in the musical The Days in September 2023. He recently appeared at BamBam's solo tour show in Seoul.
Youngjae's solo projects
BamBam released his first EP riBBon in 2021 and a new digital single Who Are You featuring Red Velvet’s Seulgi. He released Sour & Sweet his first studio album in March 2023 and recently kicked off his first world tour AREA 52 from Seoul.
BamBam's solo projects
Yugyeom is signed under AOMG as a solo artist. He started by releasing a single I Want U Around featuring DeVita in 2021. He released a digital single Ponytail and a single album LOLO in 2023.
Yugyeom’s solo projects
After leaving JYP, the group released their new self-titled EP titled Got7 with the title song NANANA. All GOT7 fans love the album.
GOT7’s latest album