 Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

may 23, 2024

Grab Tissues: 10 Emotional Pak Dramas

This emotional drama is about a middle-class guy who is deeply in love with his wife who leaves him because of financial issues

Mere Paas Tum Ho

Image: IMDB 

In this drama, a young man confront his forbidden love and faces life-changing moments as things start to unfold 

Pyaare Afzal

Image: IMDB 

This Pakistani drama is about Momin and Momina whose paths join when they’re on their journey to rediscover roots and maintain their livelihood

Alif

Image: IMDB 

Many one-sided lovers will relate to Sara when her best friend Ashar is forced to marry Khirad, leaving her heartbroken

Humsafar

Image: IMDB 

One of the most favorite Pakistani dramas revolves around Hala who has to live with her father’s relatives

Mere Humsafar

Image: IMDB 

This drama highlights gender bias and class disparity when a school teacher is abandoned with her three daughters

Zindagi Gulzar Hai

Image: IMDB 

This story follows two neighbors Manahil- who belongs to a wealthy family and Salahuddin- who is a close friend of her friend Beeya

Mann Mayal

Image: IMDB 

The drama is set against the backdrop of the 1947 partition, where Bano and her fiance face trials

Dastaan

Image: IMDB 

Bin Roye focuses on love and revolves around Saba Shafiq, who secretly loves her cousin, but he only sees her as a friend

Image: IMDB 

Bin Roye

The perfect drama on Two Opposite Attracts, where two different personalities fall in love, creating sizzling chemistry

Image: IMDB 

Yeh Dil Mera

