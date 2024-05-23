Heading 3
may 23, 2024
Grab Tissues: 10 Emotional Pak Dramas
This emotional drama is about a middle-class guy who is deeply in love with his wife who leaves him because of financial issues
Mere Paas Tum Ho
Image: IMDB
In this drama, a young man confront his forbidden love and faces life-changing moments as things start to unfold
Pyaare Afzal
Image: IMDB
This Pakistani drama is about Momin and Momina whose paths join when they’re on their journey to rediscover roots and maintain their livelihood
Alif
Image: IMDB
Many one-sided lovers will relate to Sara when her best friend Ashar is forced to marry Khirad, leaving her heartbroken
Humsafar
Image: IMDB
One of the most favorite Pakistani dramas revolves around Hala who has to live with her father’s relatives
Mere Humsafar
Image: IMDB
This drama highlights gender bias and class disparity when a school teacher is abandoned with her three daughters
Zindagi Gulzar Hai
Image: IMDB
This story follows two neighbors Manahil- who belongs to a wealthy family and Salahuddin- who is a close friend of her friend Beeya
Mann Mayal
Image: IMDB
The drama is set against the backdrop of the 1947 partition, where Bano and her fiance face trials
Dastaan
Image: IMDB
Bin Roye focuses on love and revolves around Saba Shafiq, who secretly loves her cousin, but he only sees her as a friend
Image: IMDB
Bin Roye
The perfect drama on Two Opposite Attracts, where two different personalities fall in love, creating sizzling chemistry
Image: IMDB
Yeh Dil Mera
