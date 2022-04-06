Entertainment
Itisha Arya
April 06, 2022
Grammys 2022: Best moments
Jon Batiste dominates Grammys 2022
Image: Getty Images
Jon Batiste was nominated for 11 Grammys, making him the most-nominated artist of the evening. He took home five awards
After performing her hit song, Driver's License, Olivia Rodrigo took home three Grammys
Image: Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo's first grammy
Playing up the lyrics of their hit song Butter, the K-pop group gave an epic spy-themed performance that saw them in black suits
BTS hit the stage
Image: Getty Images
The siblings performed Happier Than Ever, and as they rocked out together, rain fell on the Grammys stage, making for a truly epic moment
Image: Getty Images
Billie Eilish and Finneas
Grammys support Ukraine
Image: Getty Images
Amid the performances came a sombre moment, in which President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared virtually to speak about the impact of the war in Ukraine
Image: Getty Images
Lady Gaga got jazzy and charmed the night with her emotional tribute to musical legend Tony Bennett, who had a grand career spanning over five decades
Lady Gaga pays tribute
Image: Getty Images
Grammys paid tribute to those we lost this year with an In Memoriam segment, featuring Rachel Zegler, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom Jr
In memoriam segment
Image: Getty Images
Doja Cat nearly missed her big moment when she and SZA won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Kiss Me More as the rapper was in the bathroom
Doja Cat's funny speech
Image: Getty Images
BTS' V was seen sharing a sweet flirty moment with Olivia Rodrigo during the band's performance on Butter
BTS' V's special moment
Image: Getty Images
Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber made a stunning appearance on the red carpet as the duo showed their romantic side at the awards ceremony
Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber
