Entertainment

Itisha Arya

April 06, 2022

Heading 3

Grammys 2022: Best moments

Jon Batiste dominates Grammys 2022

Image: Getty Images

Jon Batiste was nominated for 11 Grammys, making him the most-nominated artist of the evening. He took home five awards

After performing her hit song, Driver's License, Olivia Rodrigo took home three Grammys

Image: Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo's first grammy

Playing up the lyrics of their hit song Butter, the K-pop group gave an epic spy-themed performance that saw them in black suits

BTS hit the stage

Image: Getty Images

The siblings performed Happier Than Ever, and as they rocked out together, rain fell on the Grammys stage, making for a truly epic moment

Image: Getty Images

Billie Eilish and Finneas

Grammys support Ukraine

Image: Getty Images

Amid the performances came a sombre moment, in which President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared virtually to speak about the impact of the war in Ukraine

Image: Getty Images

Lady Gaga got jazzy and charmed the night with her emotional tribute to musical legend Tony Bennett, who had a grand career spanning over five decades

Lady Gaga pays tribute

Image: Getty Images

Grammys paid tribute to those we lost this year with an In Memoriam segment, featuring Rachel Zegler, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom Jr

In memoriam segment

Image: Getty Images

Doja Cat nearly missed her big moment when she and SZA won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Kiss Me More as the rapper was in the bathroom

Doja Cat's funny speech

Image: Getty Images

BTS' V was seen sharing a sweet flirty moment with Olivia Rodrigo during the band's performance on Butter

BTS' V's special moment

Image: Getty Images

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber made a stunning appearance on the red carpet as the duo showed their romantic side at the awards ceremony

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: GRAMMYS 2022 WINNERS LIST

Click Here