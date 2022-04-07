Entertainment
Surabhi Redkar
April 07, 2022
Heading 3
Grammys 2022 best quotes
Anderson .Paak
Image: Getty Images
Anderson .Paak on Silk Sonic's win: "We are really trying our hardest to remain humble at this point but in the industry, we call that a clean sweep!"
Jon Batiste on winning Album of the Year: "This is for real artists, real musicians. Let's just keep going. Be you!"
Image: Getty Images
Jon Batiste
Olivia Rodrigo's heartfelt speech after Grammy win: "This is my biggest dream come true."
Olivia Rodrigo
Image: Getty Images
Questlove's reference to Will Smith slap: "I'm gonna present this award and I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away from me."
Image: Getty Images
Questlove
Lady Gaga
Image: Getty Images
Lady Gaga's sweet shoutout to Love for Sale collaborator Tony Bennett: "I love you Tony, we miss you."
Image: Getty Images
Jazmine Sullivan's inspiring winning speech: "Shoutout to all Black women who are just living their lives and being beautiful."
Jazmine Sullivan
\Image: Getty Images
Doja Cat's appreciation of co-winner SZA: "SZA, you're everything to me, you're the epitome of talent."
Doja Cat
Image: Getty Images
Trevor Noah's joke on Will Smith's Oscars incident: "We will be listening to music, dancing, singing, keeping people’s names out of our mouths."
Trevor Noah
Image: Getty Images
Ukrainian President's powerful speech: "Our musicians wear body armour instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals."
President Volodymyr Zelensky
Image: Getty Images
Baby Keem on winning Best Rap Performance: "Thank you to the women that raised me to shape me to become the man I am today."
Baby Keem
