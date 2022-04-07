Entertainment

Surabhi Redkar

April 07, 2022

Heading 3

Grammys 2022 best quotes

Anderson .Paak

Image: Getty Images

Anderson .Paak on Silk Sonic's win: "We are really trying our hardest to remain humble at this point but in the industry, we call that a clean sweep!"

Jon Batiste on winning Album of the Year: "This is for real artists, real musicians. Let's just keep going. Be you!"

Image: Getty Images

Jon Batiste

Olivia Rodrigo's heartfelt speech after Grammy win: "This is my biggest dream come true."

Olivia Rodrigo

Image: Getty Images

Questlove's reference to Will Smith slap: "I'm gonna present this award and I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away from me."

Image: Getty Images

Questlove

Lady Gaga

Image: Getty Images

Lady Gaga's sweet shoutout to Love for Sale collaborator Tony Bennett: "I love you Tony, we miss you."

Image: Getty Images

Jazmine Sullivan's inspiring winning speech: "Shoutout to all Black women who are just living their lives and being beautiful."

Jazmine Sullivan

\Image: Getty Images

Doja Cat's appreciation of co-winner SZA: "SZA, you're everything to me, you're the epitome of talent."

Doja Cat

Image: Getty Images

Trevor Noah's joke on Will Smith's Oscars incident: "We will be listening to music, dancing, singing, keeping people’s names out of our mouths."

Trevor Noah

Image: Getty Images

Ukrainian President's powerful speech: "Our musicians wear body armour instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals."

President Volodymyr Zelensky

Image: Getty Images

Baby Keem on winning Best Rap Performance: "Thank you to the women that raised me to shape me to become the man I am today."

Baby Keem

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Grammys 2022 best moments

Click Here