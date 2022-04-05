Entertainment
Surabhi Redkar
APR 05, 2022
Heading 3
Grammys 2022 Winners List
Silk Sonic
Image: Getty Images
Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak's R&B duo took home four awards at Grammys 2022 including Record and Song of the Year, Best R&B Song, Best R&B Performance
Jon Batiste
Image: Getty Images
Jon Batiste bagged the Album of the Year honour as well as Best Music Video, Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song awards
Olivia Rodrigo was a big winner at 2022 Grammys with three award wins including Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance
Image: Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo
Beating BTS in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category, the Grammy Award was won by Doja Cat and SZA for their song Kiss Me More
Doja Cat and SZA
Image: Getty Images
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga bagged two Grammys as they won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Image: Getty Images
Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett
Image: Getty Images
Kanye West bagged two big wins as he received the Grammy Awards for Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song
Kanye West
Image: Getty Images
Foo Fighters dominated the Rock category awards with three wins including Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Album Grammys
Foo Fighters
Image: Getty Images
H.E.R. who had been nominated across eight major categories received the Grammy win for Best Traditional R&B Performance for her song Fight for You
H.E.R.
Image: Getty Images
Chris Stapleton took home three major Grammys for Country Music including Best Country Song, Best Country Album and Best Country Solo Performance
Chris Stapleton
Image: Getty Images
After an Oscar Award for Best Documentary Feature, Questlove's Summer of Soul also bagged a Grammy Award for Best Music Film
Summer of Soul
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Jacqueline Fernandez's beauty secretst