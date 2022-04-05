Entertainment

Grammys 2022 Winners List

Silk Sonic

Image: Getty Images

Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak's R&B duo took home four awards at Grammys 2022 including Record and Song of the Year, Best R&B Song, Best R&B Performance

Jon Batiste

Image: Getty Images

Jon Batiste bagged the Album of the Year honour as well as Best Music Video, Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song awards

Olivia Rodrigo was a big winner at 2022 Grammys with three award wins including Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance

Image: Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo

Beating BTS in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category, the Grammy Award was won by Doja Cat and SZA for their song Kiss Me More

Doja Cat and SZA

Image: Getty Images

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga bagged two Grammys as they won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Image: Getty Images

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett

Image: Getty Images

Kanye West bagged two big wins as he received the Grammy Awards for Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song

Kanye West

Image: Getty Images

Foo Fighters dominated the Rock category awards with three wins including Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Album Grammys

Foo Fighters

Image: Getty Images

H.E.R. who had been nominated across eight major categories received the Grammy win for Best Traditional R&B Performance for her song Fight for You

H.E.R.

Image: Getty Images

Chris Stapleton took home three major Grammys for Country Music including Best Country Song, Best Country Album and Best Country Solo Performance

Chris Stapleton

Image: Getty Images

After an Oscar Award for Best Documentary Feature, Questlove's Summer of Soul also bagged a Grammy Award for Best Music Film

Summer of Soul

