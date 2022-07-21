Heading 3
The Gray Man: Everything to know
Surabhi Redkar
JULY 21, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Netflix
The Gray Man is all set to have a streaming release on Netflix. The film will be premiering on July 22
Release Date
Image: Netflix
The Gray Man is based on Mark Greaney's novel by the same name and follows a CIA asset going rogue after learning dark agency secrets. He is then being hunted down by a former colleague
Plot
Image: Getty Images
The Gray Man stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Rege-Jean Page in lead roles and the film has been helmed by Russo Brothers
Cast
Image: Netflix
The Gray Man also stars popular South Asian actor Dhanush who has been cast as Avik San, a top assassin in the film
Dhanush
Image: Getty Images
Ana de Armas also stars in an interesting role as Dani Miranda, a CIA agent who closely works with Ryan Gosling's Six
Ana de Armas
Image: Getty Images
Bridgeton fame Rege-Jean Page will be seen playing one of the book's most famous characters of Denny Carmichael
Book's famed character
Image: Getty Images
The Gray Man has been touted to be Netflix's biggest movie with a budged of reportedly USD 200 million
Netflix's biggest movie
Image: Getty Images
Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo have promised the film will be massively entertaining and even described one moment from it as, "It’s a movie within a movie."
Russo Brothers
Image: Getty Images
Chris Evans' Villainous Act
Captain America star Chris Evans revealed why he loved playing a villain in the film and said, "They're very confident in who they are."
Image: Getty Images
Ryan Gosling particularly spoke about one action scene from the film and praised how Dhanush was beyond perfect in it
Ryan Gosling's Action
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Benedict Cumberbatch-Tom Hiddleston bromance