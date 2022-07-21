Heading 3

The Gray Man: Everything to know

Surabhi Redkar

JULY 21, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Netflix

The Gray Man is all set to have a streaming release on Netflix. The film will be premiering on July 22

Release Date

Image: Netflix

The Gray Man is based on Mark Greaney's novel by the same name and follows a CIA asset going rogue after learning dark agency secrets. He is then being hunted down by a former colleague

Plot

Image: Getty Images

The Gray Man stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Rege-Jean Page in lead roles and the film has been helmed by Russo Brothers

Cast

Image: Netflix

The Gray Man also stars popular South Asian actor Dhanush who has been cast as Avik San, a top assassin in the film

Dhanush

Image: Getty Images

Ana de Armas also stars in an interesting role as Dani Miranda, a CIA agent who closely works with Ryan Gosling's Six

Ana de Armas

Image: Getty Images

Bridgeton fame Rege-Jean Page will be seen playing one of the book's most famous characters of Denny Carmichael

Book's famed character

Image: Getty Images

The Gray Man has been touted to be Netflix's biggest movie with a budged of reportedly USD 200 million

Netflix's biggest movie

Image: Getty Images

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo have promised the film will be massively entertaining and even described one moment from it as, "It’s a movie within a movie."

Russo Brothers

Image: Getty Images

Chris Evans' Villainous Act

Captain America star Chris Evans revealed why he loved playing a villain in the film and said, "They're very confident in who they are."

Image: Getty Images

Ryan Gosling particularly spoke about one action scene from the film and praised how Dhanush was beyond perfect in it

Ryan Gosling's Action

