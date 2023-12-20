Greatest Bollywood villains 

Gabbar Singh, the dacoit leader with a ruthless persona, is arguably Bollywood's most iconic villain. Amjad Khan's portrayal of this menacing character in Sholay set a benchmark for antagonist roles
Gabbar Singh, Sholay (1975)
Amrish Puri's portrayal of the megalomaniacal and iconic Mogambo became a cultural phenomenon. With his catchphrase Mogambo khush hua, he remains one of Bollywood's most unforgettable villains
Mogambo, Mr. India (1987)
Kulbhushan Kharbanda's portrayal of Shakaal, a bald and menacing crime lord, left an indelible mark. His underground lair and calculated villainy added layers to the character
Shakaal, Shaan (1980)
Sanjay Dutt’s portrayal of the menacing Kancha Cheena in the 2012 version of Agneepath added a new layer to the character originally played by Danny Denzongpa
Kancha Cheena, Agneepath (2012)
Ashutosh Rana's portrayal of a psychopathic serial killer in Dushman showcased his versatility. His chilling performance earned him acclaim and solidified his place among Bollywood's top villains
Gokul Pandit, Dushman (1998)
Prem Chopra's iconic dialogue delivery and sinister smile made him a quintessential Bollywood villain. His versatility allowed him to play memorable antagonistic roles across decades
Prem Chopra, Bobby (1973)
While Sardar Khan is a central character, his actions and conflicts with other characters contribute to the intricate plot, showcasing shades of both heroism and antagonism
Sardar Khan, Gangs of Wasseypur (2012)
Anupam Kher's Dr. Dang in Karma is a sophisticated and diabolical terrorist. His portrayal of the complex antagonist showcased his acting prowess
Dr. Dang, Karma (1986)
Alauddin Khilji, Padmaavat (2018)
Alauddin Khilji is the main antagonist, a ruthless and ambitious ruler who becomes obsessed with obtaining Queen Padmavati. Ranveer Singh’s portrayal adds layers to the complex character
Saif Ali Khan's Langda Tyagi in the adaptation of Shakespeare's Othello is a complex character with shades of gray. His nuanced portrayal earned him critical acclaim and showcased his versatility as an actor