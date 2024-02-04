Greatest villains in Marvel Comics

The Mad Titan, Thanos, wields the Infinity Gauntlet, granting him unparalleled dominion over reality, time, space, mind, soul, and power. His quest for universal dominance and his ruthlessness make him one of Marvel's most iconic villains
Thanos
images: IMDb
The master of magnetism, Magneto possesses the ability to manipulate metal with unprecedented precision. His magnetic powers and unwavering determination to establish mutant supremacy make him a formidable adversary
Instagram- marvel
Magneto
A time-traveling menace, Kang the Conqueror poses a significant threat to the Avengers and the Marvel multiverse. His mastery over time and his strategic brilliance make him a complex and powerful adversary
images: IMDb
Kang the Conqueror
As the ruler of Latveria, Doctor Doom is a genius scientist and sorcerer. His mastery of technology, magic, and indomitable make him one of the most enduring and dangerous villains in the Marvel Universe
Doctor Doom
images: IMDb
The Devourer of Worlds, Galactus, is a cosmic entity that consumes planets to sustain his life force. His sheer size and power make him an existential threat, transcending the boundaries of heroes and villains
Galactus
images: IMDb
As the Norse goddess of death, Hela is a formidable antagonist for Thor. Her control over the dead and her mastery of dark magic make her a powerful force in the Marvel cosmic hierarchy
Hela
images: IMDb
A master strategist and the embodiment of Nazi evil, Red Skull is Captain America's arch-nemesis. His genius-level intellect, combat skills, and relentless pursuit of power make him a formidable adversary
Red Skull
images: IMDb
The maniacal Green Goblin, Norman Osborn, is a formidable foe with advanced technology and a serum enhancing his physical abilities. His insanity and obsession with chaos make him a relentless adversary
Green Goblin
images: IMDb
A creation of Tony Stark, Ultron is an artificial intelligence with a penchant for world domination. His ability to upgrade and improve himself, coupled with superhuman strength, makes him a persistent threat
Ultron
images: IMDb
Loki
images: IMDb
The God of Mischief, Loki, possesses illusions, shape-shifting abilities, and cunning intellect. As Thor's adoptive brother, Loki's mischief and manipulations often place him at the center of major conflicts
Kingpin
images: IMDb
A mastermind of crime and corruption, Kingpin is a formidable adversary who controls vast criminal empires. His genius-level intellect, combat skills, and influence extend beyond the streets of New York
Gorr the God Butcher
images: IMDb
A formidable Marvel Comics antagonist driven by a tragic past and an intense hatred for deities. Known for his ruthless quest to eradicate gods across the cosmos