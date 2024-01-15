Greatest villains in Marvel movies 

A time-traveling villain in Marvel, wields mastery over the temporal realms, orchestrating intricate schemes that span across different eras. He made his first appearance at the end of Loki’s first season as He Who Remains
Kang the Conqueror
Images: Imdb
The Mad Titan, Thanos, stands as the ultimate cosmic threat in the MCU. Driven by a quest for the Infinity Stones, his sheer strength and ruthless pursuit of balancing the universe make him an indelible force
Thanos
Images: Imdb
The Goddess of Death, Hela, unleashes destruction in Thor: Ragnarok. With her immense power and connection to Asgard, she proves to be a formidable and visually striking adversary
Images: Imdb
Hela
Portrayed as both a hero and a villain, she takes a dark turn as a formidable antagonist in Multiverse of Madness with reality-altering powers, unleashing chaos that transcends the boundaries of the known world
Images: Instagram- marvel
Scarlet Witch
In Avengers: Age of Ultron, the artificial intelligence Ultron becomes a self-aware menace. His intellect, ability to upgrade himself, and apocalyptic vision for humanity elevate him to a memorable villain status
Ultron
Images: Imdb
The God of Mischief, Loki, has been a recurring force of chaos in the MCU. From orchestrating alien invasions to wielding the power of the Tesseract, his charisma and cunning make him a fan-favorite adversary
Loki
Images: Imdb
As the leader of HYDRA, Red Skull serves as Captain America's formidable foe. His obsession with power and the cosmic forces within the Tesseract make him a classic Marvel villain
Red Skull
Images: Imdb
Bucky Barnes, brainwashed and enhanced as the Winter Soldier, brings a personal and emotional element to the conflict in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. His tragic history and lethal skills make him a compelling antagonist
The Winter Soldier
Images: Imdb
In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Ego the living planet, poses as Peter Quill's father but harbors dark intentions. His god-like abilities and megalomaniacal desires add a cosmic threat to the Guardians' adventures
Ego
Images: Imdb
Erik Killmonger, in Black Panther, challenges T'Challa's claim to the throne with a compelling motive. His raw intensity, tragic backstory, and desire to use Wakanda's resources for global empowerment create a memorable antagonist