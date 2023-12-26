Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

December 26, 2023

Greatest villains of all times

A sadistic torturer and illegitimate son of Roose Bolton, Ramsay inflicts unimaginable cruelty on others, particularly on Theon Greyjoy. His actions contribute to the series’ reputation for intense and brutal scenes

Ramsay Bolton, Game of Thrones 

Image source- IMDb

The Dark Lord Voldemort is the epitome of evil in the wizarding world, driven by a quest for immortality and a desire to conquer all. His presence looms large over the beloved Harry Potter series

Image source- IMDb

Lord Voldemort, Harry Potter series   

The Mad Titan, Thanos, serves as the overarching antagonist in the MCU. His quest for the Infinity Stones and desire to bring balance to the universe culminate in the epic events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

Thanos, MCU

Image source- IMDb

The sadistic and cruel teenage king who revels in tormenting others. Joffrey’s actions and lack of empathy make him a widely despised character

Joffrey Baratheon, Game of Thrones 

Image source- IMDb

A Sith Lord with a tragic past, Darth Vader is an iconic villain in the science fiction genre. His imposing presence and mastery of the dark side of the Force make him a symbol of cinematic evil

Darth Vader, Star Wars

Image source- IMDb

As the Goddess of Death, Hela proves to be a formidable and relentless force in Thor: Ragnarok. Cate Blanchett’s portrayal adds a captivating mix of power and charisma

Hela, Thor: Ragnarok

Image source- IMDb

The Clown Prince of Crime, the Joker, is a chaotic and unpredictable force in the Batman universe. His madness and love for anarchy have solidified his status as one of the greatest comic book villains

The Joker, Batman

Image source- IMDb

The doppelgänger of Elena Gilbert, Katherine is a cunning vampire with a penchant for manipulation and survival. Her presence adds layers of intrigue and danger to the storyline

Katherine Pierce, The Vampire Diaries 

Image source- IMDb

Bellatrix Lestrange, Harry Potter series   

Image source- IMDb

A fanatically loyal follower of Voldemort, Bellatrix is known for her cruelty and sadism. Her involvement in the Death Eater ranks makes her a formidable and memorable adversary

A charismatic but psychopathic witch, Kai becomes a formidable adversary for the Salvatore brothers and their friends. His unpredictable nature and dark sense of humor make him a memorable antagonist

Kai Parker, The Vampire Diaries 

Image source- IMDb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here