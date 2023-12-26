Greatest villains of all times

A sadistic torturer and illegitimate son of Roose Bolton, Ramsay inflicts unimaginable cruelty on others, particularly on Theon Greyjoy. His actions contribute to the series’ reputation for intense and brutal scenes
Ramsay Bolton, Game of Thrones
Image source- IMDb
The Dark Lord Voldemort is the epitome of evil in the wizarding world, driven by a quest for immortality and a desire to conquer all. His presence looms large over the beloved Harry Potter series
Image source- IMDb
Lord Voldemort, Harry Potter series
The Mad Titan, Thanos, serves as the overarching antagonist in the MCU. His quest for the Infinity Stones and desire to bring balance to the universe culminate in the epic events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame
Thanos, MCU
Image source- IMDb
The sadistic and cruel teenage king who revels in tormenting others. Joffrey’s actions and lack of empathy make him a widely despised character
Joffrey Baratheon, Game of Thrones
Image source- IMDb
A Sith Lord with a tragic past, Darth Vader is an iconic villain in the science fiction genre. His imposing presence and mastery of the dark side of the Force make him a symbol of cinematic evil
Darth Vader, Star Wars
Image source- IMDb
As the Goddess of Death, Hela proves to be a formidable and relentless force in Thor: Ragnarok. Cate Blanchett’s portrayal adds a captivating mix of power and charisma
Hela, Thor: Ragnarok
Image source- IMDb
The Clown Prince of Crime, the Joker, is a chaotic and unpredictable force in the Batman universe. His madness and love for anarchy have solidified his status as one of the greatest comic book villains
The Joker, Batman
Image source- IMDb
The doppelgänger of Elena Gilbert, Katherine is a cunning vampire with a penchant for manipulation and survival. Her presence adds layers of intrigue and danger to the storyline
Katherine Pierce, The Vampire Diaries
Image source- IMDb
Bellatrix Lestrange, Harry Potter series
Image source- IMDb
A fanatically loyal follower of Voldemort, Bellatrix is known for her cruelty and sadism. Her involvement in the Death Eater ranks makes her a formidable and memorable adversary
A charismatic but psychopathic witch, Kai becomes a formidable adversary for the Salvatore brothers and their friends. His unpredictable nature and dark sense of humor make him a memorable antagonist