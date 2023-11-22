Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

November 22, 2023

Green flag male characters in movies

Shahid Kapoor’s Aditya undergoes a transformative journey from a broken-hearted loner to a lively, spirited character full of life and love

Aditya Kashyap, Jab We Met

Image: Imdb

Portrayed by Vicky Kaushal in Raazi, is a pivotal character who captures the complexities of love and loyalty in the spy thriller set against the backdrop of Indo-Pak espionage

Image: Imdb

Iqbal Syed, Raazi

Portrayed by Irrfan Khan, Rana is a down-to-earth and compassionate character whose relationship with the titular character adds a touch of humor and heartwarming moments to the film

Rana, Piku

Image: Imdb

Shah Rukh Khan in Veer-Zaara, is the noble and selfless character who embarks on a poignant cross-border love story, transcending barriers of nationality and duty

Veer Pratap Singh, Veer-Zaara

Image: Imdb

Sid, played by Akshaye Khanna in Dil Chahta Hai, is the thoughtful and introverted character whose portrayal captures the nuances of friendship, love, and personal growth in this modern classic

Sid, Dil Chahta Hai

Image: Imdb

Akbar, portrayed by Hrithik Roshan, is a charismatic and visionary emperor who seeks to unify an empire while navigating complex relationships in this historical epic

Akbar, Jodhaa Akbar

Image: Imdb

Imran Khan in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, is the affable and good-natured lead character who navigates the complexities of friendship and love in this coming-of-age romantic comedy

Jai Singh Rathore, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

Image: Imdb

Prem Shankar Sharma, played by Ranbir Kapoor, is a lovable and eccentric character who embarks on a hilarious journey to win the heart of his beloved in this romantic comedy

Prem Shankar Sharma, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

Image: Imdb

Sunny Gill, Dil Dhadakne Do

Image: Imdb

Portrayed by Farhan Akhtar, is the witty and charming character who brings humor and a fresh perspective to the dysfunctional yet affluent Mehras' family dynamics during their cruise vacation

Arjun Anand, played by Barun Sobti, is a relatable character whose journey in search of a peaceful space to play football with his friends takes centre stage in this heartwarming story

Arjun Anand, Tu Hai Mera Sunday

Image: Imdb

