November 22, 2023
Green flag male characters in movies
Shahid Kapoor’s Aditya undergoes a transformative journey from a broken-hearted loner to a lively, spirited character full of life and love
Aditya Kashyap, Jab We Met
Image: Imdb
Portrayed by Vicky Kaushal in Raazi, is a pivotal character who captures the complexities of love and loyalty in the spy thriller set against the backdrop of Indo-Pak espionage
Image: Imdb
Iqbal Syed, Raazi
Portrayed by Irrfan Khan, Rana is a down-to-earth and compassionate character whose relationship with the titular character adds a touch of humor and heartwarming moments to the film
Rana, Piku
Image: Imdb
Shah Rukh Khan in Veer-Zaara, is the noble and selfless character who embarks on a poignant cross-border love story, transcending barriers of nationality and duty
Veer Pratap Singh, Veer-Zaara
Image: Imdb
Sid, played by Akshaye Khanna in Dil Chahta Hai, is the thoughtful and introverted character whose portrayal captures the nuances of friendship, love, and personal growth in this modern classic
Sid, Dil Chahta Hai
Image: Imdb
Akbar, portrayed by Hrithik Roshan, is a charismatic and visionary emperor who seeks to unify an empire while navigating complex relationships in this historical epic
Akbar, Jodhaa Akbar
Image: Imdb
Imran Khan in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, is the affable and good-natured lead character who navigates the complexities of friendship and love in this coming-of-age romantic comedy
Jai Singh Rathore, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na
Image: Imdb
Prem Shankar Sharma, played by Ranbir Kapoor, is a lovable and eccentric character who embarks on a hilarious journey to win the heart of his beloved in this romantic comedy
Prem Shankar Sharma, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani
Image: Imdb
Sunny Gill, Dil Dhadakne Do
Image: Imdb
Portrayed by Farhan Akhtar, is the witty and charming character who brings humor and a fresh perspective to the dysfunctional yet affluent Mehras' family dynamics during their cruise vacation
Arjun Anand, played by Barun Sobti, is a relatable character whose journey in search of a peaceful space to play football with his friends takes centre stage in this heartwarming story
Arjun Anand, Tu Hai Mera Sunday
Image: Imdb
