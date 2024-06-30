Heading 3
Aditi Singh
JUNE 30, 2024
Groovy Tracks of Ranveer Singh
An upbeat track that instantly became a rage, featuring Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh’s terrific moves
“Ainvayi Ainvayi”, Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
An energetic song where Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh flaunt their moves
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
“Dum Dum”, Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)
Ranveer danced smoothly to the vocals of Benny Dayal and the lyrics of Amitabh Bhattacharya
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
“Aadat Se Majboor”, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl (2011)
A lively track with catchy lyrics picturized on Parineeti Chopra and Ranveer Singh
“Jigar Da Tukda”, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl (2011)
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma graced this Vishal Dadlani and Shweta Pandit song with their infectious energy
“Thug Le”, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl (2011)
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
A rage even now, this unforgettable song was graced by Ranveer, Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra’s contagious energy
“Tune Maari Entriyaan”, Gunday (2014)
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
This dance number was a blockbuster and the steps remain iconic even today
“Tattad Tattad”, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela (2014)
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
Ranveer Singh is a sight to behold in this iconic song with his irresistible energy
“Malhari”, Bajirao Mastani (2015)
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
A peppy track with smooth choreography and lively music, making it a favourite instantly
“Nashe Si Chad Gayi”, Befikre (2016)
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
“Ude Dil Befikre”, Befikre (2016)
Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
This dance anthem was sung by Benny Dayal and written by Jaideep Sahni
