Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Entertainment

JUNE 30, 2024

Groovy Tracks of Ranveer Singh


An upbeat track that instantly became a rage, featuring Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh’s terrific moves

“Ainvayi Ainvayi”, Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)

Image:  Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

An energetic song where Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh flaunt their moves 

Image:  Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

 “Dum Dum”, Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)

Ranveer danced smoothly to the vocals of Benny Dayal and the lyrics of Amitabh Bhattacharya 

Image:  Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

 “Aadat Se Majboor”, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl (2011)

A lively track with catchy lyrics picturized on Parineeti Chopra and Ranveer Singh

 “Jigar Da Tukda”, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl (2011)

Image:  Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma graced this Vishal Dadlani and Shweta Pandit song with their infectious energy 

“Thug Le”, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl (2011)

Image:  Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

A rage even now, this unforgettable song was graced by Ranveer, Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra’s contagious energy

 “Tune Maari Entriyaan”, Gunday (2014)

Image:  Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

This dance number was a blockbuster and the steps remain iconic even today

 “Tattad Tattad”, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela (2014)

Image:  Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

Ranveer Singh is a sight to behold in this iconic song with his irresistible energy 

 “Malhari”, Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Image:  Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

A peppy track with smooth choreography and lively music, making it a favourite instantly

“Nashe Si Chad Gayi”, Befikre (2016)

Image:  Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

“Ude Dil Befikre”, Befikre (2016)

Image:  Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

This dance anthem was sung by Benny Dayal and written by Jaideep Sahni

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here