Grumpy X Sunshine K-dramas
(Grumpy) Lee Dong Wook is a lawyer who works with (Sunshine) Yoo In Ah who is his secretary
Image: tvN
Touch Your Heart
(Grumpy) Hyun Bin as a North Korean soldier falls for (sunshine) Son Ye Jin who plays a heiress from South Korea
Crash Landing On You
Image Credits- tvN
(Grumpy) Cha Eun Woo plays Lee Suho who is mostly cold and indifferent falls for (Sunshine) bright and energetic Lim Ju Kyung played by Moon Ka Young
Image Credits- tvN
True Beauty
(Grumpy) Lee Sung Kyung plays a weightlifter who falls for her friend (Sunshine) played by Nam Joo Hyuk
Image Credits- MBC TV
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
(Grumpy) CEO with mysophobia played by Yoon Kyun Sang falls for his employee (sunshine) played by Kim Yoo Jung
Image Credits- JTBC
Clean With A Passion For Now
(Grumpy) Cold and calm Nam Se Hee (Lee Min Ki) falls for (Sunshine) energetic and bright Yoon Ji Ho (Jung So Min)
Because This Is My First Life
Image Credits- tvN
(Grumpy) Ballerina played by Shin Hye Sun falls for (Sunshine) a carefree angel played by Infinite’s L
Image Credits- KBS2
Angel’s Last Mission: Love
(Grumpy) The arrogant President of the Kingdom Group played by So Ji Sub, falls for (Sunshine) Gong Hyo Jin who has a bright and sunny personality but can see ghosts
Image Credits- SBS TV
Master’s Sun
(Grumpy) Surgeon played by Song Hye Kyo and (Sunshine) an energetic soldier played by Song Joong Ki fall in love
Image Credits- KBS
Descendants Of The Sun
(Grumpy) The heir of King group played by Lee Jun Ho falls for his (sunshine) bright employee played by YoonA
Image Credits- JTBC
King The Land