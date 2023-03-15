MAR 15, 2023
Guneet Monga’s journey to the Oscar win
In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, she said that she was born and brought up in Delhi but always had an interest in films
Background
She was born into a joint family but the family did not get along because of the disputes over property and business
Family
She wanted to build a house for her parents but when she pooled money for it her parents suddenly passed away because of health conditions
Low Point
She packed her bags and went to Mumbai to pursue her dreams
Dare to dream
Founder
She founded Sikhya Entertainment and produced big films like Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox, Pagglait, Masaan, etc
She produced the short documentary film, The Elephant Whisperers which was directed by Kartiki Gonsalves
The Movie
The movie won the Academy Award for Best Documentary (Short Subject)
The big win
It is the first Indian short film to win an Oscar and the third to be nominated after The House That Ananda Built and An Encounter With Faces
History created
Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves accepted the award on the stage
Award
Guneet dedicated her win to her parents, the team of Sikhya and her husband
Dedication
