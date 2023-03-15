Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

ENTERTAINMENT

MAR 15, 2023

Guneet Monga’s journey to the Oscar win

In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, she said that she was born and brought up in Delhi but always had an interest in films

Image- Guneet Monga’s Instagram

Background

Image- Guneet Monga’s Instagram

She was born into a joint family but the family did not get along because of the disputes over property and business

Family

She wanted to build a house for her parents but when she pooled money for it her parents suddenly passed away because of health conditions

Image- Guneet Monga’s Instagram

Low Point

She packed her bags and went to Mumbai to pursue her dreams

Image- Guneet Monga’s Instagram 

Dare to dream

Image- Guneet Monga’s Instagram 

Founder

She founded Sikhya Entertainment and produced big films like Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox, Pagglait, Masaan, etc

She produced the short documentary film, The Elephant Whisperers which was directed by Kartiki Gonsalves

Image- Guneet Monga’s Instagram 

The Movie

The movie won the Academy Award for Best Documentary (Short Subject)

Image- Guneet Monga’s Instagram 

The big win

It is the first Indian short film to win an Oscar and the third to be nominated after The House That Ananda Built and An Encounter With Faces

Image- Guneet Monga’s Instagram   

History created

Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves accepted the award on the stage

Image- Guneet Monga’s Instagram

Award

Guneet dedicated her win to her parents, the team of Sikhya and her husband

Image- Guneet Monga’s Instagram 

Dedication

