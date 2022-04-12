Television

Arushi Srivastava

APR 12, 2022

Gurmeet, Debina’s mushy moments

Dancing together

Video source- Gurmeet Choudhary instagram

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary love to dance together and often offer a glimpse of their adorable chemistry on reels

Cuddling in bed

Video source- Gurmeet Choudhary instagram

Gurmeet Choudhary is seen taking extra care of his wife Debina as she was pregnant. The couple announced the news some time back

Debina and Gurmeet are the perfect vibe as they enjoy going on trips together and stay close to each other

Image source- Gurmeet Choudhary instagram

Traveling the world together

The couple is seen delighted as they celebrate the festival and burn firecrackers, dressed up in matching attires

Celebrating Diwali together

Image source- Gurmeet Choudhary instagram

Catch a glimpse of the cute chemistry between Debina and Gurmeet as they celebrate latter’s birthday together

Image source- Gurmeet Choudhary instagram

Cute romance

Image source- Gurmeet Choudhary instagram

Debina had a deep desire to get married in traditional Bengali way and her wish was recently fulfilled during a shoot of their project

The Bengali Wedding

Video source- Gurmeet Choudhary instagram

Debina and Gurmeet are seen romancing each other in serene surroundings, on the beautiful track from Shershaah

Love is in the air

Image source- Gurmeet Choudhary instagram

The couple is having a beautiful time together with romantic surrounding including flowers, scented candles and tasty dinner

Romantic date

Image source- Gurmeet Choudhary instagram

In the picture, Gurmeet seems to be trying to court Debina, as she looks resplendent in green floral saree. Gurmeet says he feels lucky to get a loving wife

Recreating Bollywood scenes

Image source- Debina Bonnerjee instagram

In the pictures the couple is twinning in black outfits as they look at each other with adoring eyes and heart full of love

Lost in love

