Gurmeet, Debina’s mushy moments
Dancing together
Video source- Gurmeet Choudhary instagram
Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary love to dance together and often offer a glimpse of their adorable chemistry on reels
Cuddling in bed
Video source- Gurmeet Choudhary instagram
Gurmeet Choudhary is seen taking extra care of his wife Debina as she was pregnant. The couple announced the news some time back
Debina and Gurmeet are the perfect vibe as they enjoy going on trips together and stay close to each other
Image source- Gurmeet Choudhary instagram
Traveling the world together
The couple is seen delighted as they celebrate the festival and burn firecrackers, dressed up in matching attires
Celebrating Diwali together
Image source- Gurmeet Choudhary instagram
Catch a glimpse of the cute chemistry between Debina and Gurmeet as they celebrate latter’s birthday together
Image source- Gurmeet Choudhary instagram
Cute romance
Image source- Gurmeet Choudhary instagram
Debina had a deep desire to get married in traditional Bengali way and her wish was recently fulfilled during a shoot of their project
The Bengali Wedding
Video source- Gurmeet Choudhary instagram
Debina and Gurmeet are seen romancing each other in serene surroundings, on the beautiful track from Shershaah
Love is in the air
Image source- Gurmeet Choudhary instagram
The couple is having a beautiful time together with romantic surrounding including flowers, scented candles and tasty dinner
Romantic date
Image source- Gurmeet Choudhary instagram
In the picture, Gurmeet seems to be trying to court Debina, as she looks resplendent in green floral saree. Gurmeet says he feels lucky to get a loving wife
Recreating Bollywood scenes
Image source- Debina Bonnerjee instagram
In the pictures the couple is twinning in black outfits as they look at each other with adoring eyes and heart full of love
Lost in love
