Habits we adopted from Korean culture pt 2
Korean skincare emphasizes hydration and protection, promoting clear, radiant skin through gentle cleansing, exfoliation, and layering lightweight products like essences and serums.
Skin Care Rituals:
Sharing meals fosters bonds, echoing Korean culture's emphasis on communal dining. Ssam involves wrapping ingredients in lettuce or perilla leaves, enhancing flavors and camaraderie.
Eating Together (Ssam):
Rooted in Confucian values, hyung-nim embodies respect for elders, acknowledging their wisdom and experience while maintaining humility and courteous interactions in daily life.
Respect for Elders (Hyung-nim):
Embracing the art of dado, Koreans savor tea for relaxation and mindfulness. Beyond its health benefits, it fosters connections, offering moments of tranquility amidst busy schedules.
Tea Culture (Dado):
Kimchi, a staple of Korean cuisine, symbolizes tradition and community. Kimjang involves families and neighbors coming together to prepare and preserve this flavorful, probiotic-rich dish.
Kimchi Making (Kimjang):
Love for Rice (Bap):
Rice, central to Korean cuisine, signifies sustenance and abundance. Cultivating a love for bap reflects appreciation for staple foods, fostering a sense of comfort and satiety.
Inspired by the Hannam-dong lifestyle, Koreans prioritize holistic wellness, balancing work with leisure and family time. Embracing downtime nurtures mental health and overall happiness.
Work-Life Balance (Hannam-dong):
Incorporating movement into daily life echoes the spirit of Taegeukgi-gi. From traditional martial arts to modern fitness trends, staying active promotes vitality and well-being.
Staying Active (Taegeukgi-gi):
Starting conversations with Annyeonghaseyo reflects warmth and courtesy. This simple greeting fosters positive interactions, acknowledging others with respect and consideration.
Mindful Greetings (Annyeonghaseyo):
Embracing jeongwon, Koreans celebrate each season's unique beauty and significance. From cherry blossoms in spring to snow festivals in winter, nature's cycles inspire joy and gratitude.
Celebrating Seasons (Jeongwon):
