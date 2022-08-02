Heading 3

Hairstyles inspired by Disha Patani

Pinkvilla Desk

AUGUST 03, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

This pic had Disha looking stunning as she had tied her hair in a high bun

High bun

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha made a statement as she paired her black dress with a fishtail braid

Fishtail braid

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha looked stunning as she had tied her wavy curled hair with a clutch and had left half of her hair open

Clutched wavy hair

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha dished out some carefree and messy vibes as she opted for a messy chignon style hairdo

Messy chignon

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Simple straight hair look

Disha proved that simple is stylish as she posed with her simple silky straight hair

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Fringes did look nice on the Ek Villain Returns actress, didn't they?

Fringes

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha looked stylish as she had tied half of her wavy hair in a high pony

Half-tie high pony

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha pulled off two ponytails look with perfection for one of her music videos

Two ponytails

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha loves to give a curly-wavy look to her hair and this pic is proof

Curly hair is her thing

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha in this high pony hairdo is a perfect inspiration for a party

High Pony

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Varun Dhawan’s style file

Click Here