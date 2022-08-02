Heading 3
Hairstyles inspired by Disha Patani
AUGUST 03, 2022
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
This pic had Disha looking stunning as she had tied her hair in a high bun
High bun
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha made a statement as she paired her black dress with a fishtail braid
Fishtail braid
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha looked stunning as she had tied her wavy curled hair with a clutch and had left half of her hair open
Clutched wavy hair
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha dished out some carefree and messy vibes as she opted for a messy chignon style hairdo
Messy chignon
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Simple straight hair look
Disha proved that simple is stylish as she posed with her simple silky straight hair
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Fringes did look nice on the Ek Villain Returns actress, didn't they?
Fringes
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha looked stylish as she had tied half of her wavy hair in a high pony
Half-tie high pony
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha pulled off two ponytails look with perfection for one of her music videos
Two ponytails
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha loves to give a curly-wavy look to her hair and this pic is proof
Curly hair is her thing
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha in this high pony hairdo is a perfect inspiration for a party
High Pony
