nov 3, 2021
Halloween 2021 looks by Bollywood celebs
Soha Ali Khan was seen dressed up as a witch, while Angad Bedi also posed with her, dressed as a vampire
Soha also dressed up as aghost while daughter Inaaya was seen looking adorable as ever dressed as a unicorn.Kunal Kemmu was also seen in an all-white attire along with a matching wig
Soha dressed Inaaya as a cute little penguin for her second Halloween costume
Preity Zinta also took Halloween pretty seriously and dressed up as an Egyptian Pharaoh
PZ’s husband Gene Goodenough complemented her Egyptian Pharaoh queen costume by dressing up as an Egyptian king
Sunny Leone and family also put a lot of effort in their Halloween costumes this year
While Sunny was dressed as the Mad Hatter, her husband Daniel Weber was seen dressed as the Joker
While Neha Dhupia and her newborn son didn’t dress up for the spooky day this year, Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr took over Halloween on their behalf
Mehr was dressed in an adorable skeleton outfit and Angad was dressed as a vampire
The Indian Cricket team also celebrated Halloween in Dubai.Anushka dressed her and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika as an adorable fairy
