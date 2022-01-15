Korean

Winners List

The HallyuTalk Awards 

Relationship Goals of 2021

Kim Seon Ho & Shin Min Ah in ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ won the audience’s hearts and this award by 51% votes

Image: tvN

Best Actor of 2021

Kim Seon Ho as Hong Du Sik in ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ was loved by many, winning with 67% votes!

Image: tvN

Best Actress of 2021

Kim Go Eun wowed as Yumi in ‘Yumi’s Cells’ taking home the award with 39% votes

Image: tvN

Best Popcorn Worthy Show

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha had this one in the bag with 66% votes

Image: tvN

Best Squad of 2021

BTS was 2021’s Best Squad garnering a massive 63% of votes

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Breakout Hoobae of 2021

TRI.BE were fan favourites gathering 27% votes to win the award!

Image: TR Entertainment, Mellow Entertainment

Best Droolworthy Soloist - Male

EXO’s D.O. was found to be the most droolworthy by 32% of votes

Image: SM Entertainment

Best Droolworthy Soloist - Female

BLACKPINK’s LISA is the Queen soloist with 43% votes

Image: YG Entertainment

Fashionista of the Year

BTS’ V has put his best foot forward once again grabbing 63% of votes in his favor

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Best Jam of the Year

BTS’ ‘Butter’ swooped its win with an astounding 68% votes!

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Best Eye-catching Stage of 2021

BTS’ iconic performance of ‘Permission to Dance’ at the UN General Assembly seems to have moved 67% of voters!

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

HallyuTalk Moment of 2021

An impressive 66% votes poured in for BTS’ Personal Instagram accounts making it a defining moment of the year

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Best K-Drama OST of 2021

Jirisan’s OST ‘Yours’ sung by the very talented Jin of BTS enchanted 83% of voters, nabbing him this win!

Image: tvN

