Jan 15, 2022
Winners List
The HallyuTalk Awards
Relationship Goals of 2021
Kim Seon Ho & Shin Min Ah in ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ won the audience’s hearts and this award by 51% votes
Image: tvN
Best Actor of 2021
Kim Seon Ho as Hong Du Sik in ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ was loved by many, winning with 67% votes!
Image: tvN
Best Actress of 2021
Kim Go Eun wowed as Yumi in ‘Yumi’s Cells’ taking home the award with 39% votes
Image: tvN
Best Popcorn Worthy Show
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha had this one in the bag with 66% votes
Image: tvN
Best Squad of 2021
BTS was 2021’s Best Squad garnering a massive 63% of votes
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Breakout Hoobae of 2021
TRI.BE were fan favourites gathering 27% votes to win the award!
Image: TR Entertainment, Mellow Entertainment
Best Droolworthy Soloist - Male
EXO’s D.O. was found to be the most droolworthy by 32% of votes
Image: SM Entertainment
Best Droolworthy Soloist - Female
BLACKPINK’s LISA is the Queen soloist with 43% votes
Image: YG Entertainment
Fashionista of the Year
BTS’ V has put his best foot forward once again grabbing 63% of votes in his favor
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Best Jam of the Year
BTS’ ‘Butter’ swooped its win with an astounding 68% votes!
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Best Eye-catching Stage of 2021
BTS’ iconic performance of ‘Permission to Dance’ at the UN General Assembly seems to have moved 67% of voters!
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
HallyuTalk Moment of 2021
An impressive 66% votes poured in for BTS’ Personal Instagram accounts making it a defining moment of the year
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Best K-Drama OST of 2021
Jirisan’s OST ‘Yours’ sung by the very talented Jin of BTS enchanted 83% of voters, nabbing him this win!
Image: tvN
