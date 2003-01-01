Heading 3

Han Ji Min K-dramas to check out

Han Ji Min is a well-known South Korean actress and model 

Image: Han Ji Min’s Instagram

Han Ji Min

Han Ji Min gained fame in 2003 for her roles in hit Korean dramas All In and Dae Jang Geum, following various commercial films and music videos

Image: Han Ji Min’s Instagram

First roles

Han Ji Min further solidified her presence in the acting scene with a breakthrough performance in Resurrection, a role that earned her the KBS Best New Actress award

Image: Han Ji Min’s Instagram

Breakout role

In Rooftop Prince, Crown Prince Lee Gak time-travels 300 years into the future and meets Joo Se-Na, a woman resembling his late wife

Image: SBS

Rooftop Prince

Koo Seo Jin, the director of Wonderland theme park, exhibits dual personalities: one cold like Hyde and the other sweet like Jekyll

Image: SBS

Hyde, Jekyll Me

A man gets an unusual opportunity to travel back in time, only to discover that everything, including his wife, has changed

Image: tvN

Familiar Wife

Hye Ja acquires the power to manipulate time but realizes there's a cost. After using it to save her father, she ages rapidly, becoming a woman in her 70s

Image: JTBC

The Light in Your Eyes

A couple in their 30s, dating for several years, reevaluates their relationship when discussions about marriage arise, casting a new perspective on their journey together

Image: MBC

One Spring Night

In various tales set on vibrant Jeju Island, love unfolds with its sweet and bitter moments, mirroring the ups and downs of life for the people who live and work there.

Image: tvN

Our Blues

In the small town of Mujin, a veterinarian with psychometric powers joins forces with a passionate detective from Seoul to solve crimes

Image: JTBC

Behind Your Touch

