Han Ji Min K-dramas to check out
Han Ji Min is a well-known South Korean actress and model
Image: Han Ji Min’s Instagram
Han Ji Min
Han Ji Min gained fame in 2003 for her roles in hit Korean dramas All In and Dae Jang Geum, following various commercial films and music videos
Image: Han Ji Min’s Instagram
First roles
Han Ji Min further solidified her presence in the acting scene with a breakthrough performance in Resurrection, a role that earned her the KBS Best New Actress award
Image: Han Ji Min’s Instagram
Breakout role
In Rooftop Prince, Crown Prince Lee Gak time-travels 300 years into the future and meets Joo Se-Na, a woman resembling his late wife
Image: SBS
Rooftop Prince
Koo Seo Jin, the director of Wonderland theme park, exhibits dual personalities: one cold like Hyde and the other sweet like Jekyll
Image: SBS
Hyde, Jekyll Me
A man gets an unusual opportunity to travel back in time, only to discover that everything, including his wife, has changed
Image: tvN
Familiar Wife
Hye Ja acquires the power to manipulate time but realizes there's a cost. After using it to save her father, she ages rapidly, becoming a woman in her 70s
Image: JTBC
The Light in Your Eyes
A couple in their 30s, dating for several years, reevaluates their relationship when discussions about marriage arise, casting a new perspective on their journey together
Image: MBC
One Spring Night
In various tales set on vibrant Jeju Island, love unfolds with its sweet and bitter moments, mirroring the ups and downs of life for the people who live and work there.
Image: tvN
Our Blues
In the small town of Mujin, a veterinarian with psychometric powers joins forces with a passionate detective from Seoul to solve crimes
Image: JTBC
Behind Your Touch