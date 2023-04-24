APRIL 24, 2023
Handsome Hunks of Indian television
Image: Rrahul Sudhir Instagram
Rrahul Sudhir is the most desirable and hottest hunk of the television industry. He was last seen in "Ishq mein marjawan 2"
Rrahul Sudhir
Image: Karanvir Sharma Instagram
Karanvir's sizzling looks and mind-blowing performances speak a lot about his potential. He grabbed audience's attention for his amazing role in "Shaurya Aur Anokhi ki kahani"
Karanvir Sharma
Karan Wahi has the perfect sensuous looks and a body that complements it. He was last seen in "Channa mereya" Serial
Image: Karan Wahi Instagram
Karan Wahi
Randeep is melting our hearts with his charming hot looks and cute smile. He is currently seen in "Bade acche lagte Hain 2"
Image: Randeep Rai Instagram
Randeep Rai
Image Sai Ketan Rao Instagram
Sai Ketan Rao
Sai Ketan Rao was an overnight sensation for his steamy portrayal of Raghav Rao. His female fans keep crushing over his tall, dark and handsome structure
Iqbal is known as a versatile actor and is winning hearts for his performance in his current ongoing show "Na Umra ki Seema Ho". He has donned a salt and pepper look in his show
Image: Sneha Khan Instagram
Iqbal Khan
Karan Tacker looks stylish in this black two-piece suit. He never forgets to impress his fans with his great on-screen presence
Image: Karan Tacker Instagram
Karan Tacker
Arjun bijlani is a confident personality who impresses the audience with his charm and comic timings. He has won the reality show 'Khatron ke Khiladi'
Image: Arjun Bijlani Instagram
Arjun Bijlani
Pearl V Puri is a handsome hunk with a chiselled physique. He won many hearts for his character Mahir in 'Naagin 3'
Image: Pearl V Puri Instagram
Pearl V Puri
Ankit gives us a cool dude vibe and is best known for his role in ‘Udaariyaan’. He recently appeared in 'Bigg Boss 16'
Image: Ankit Gupta Instagram
Ankit Gupta
