 Jiya Surana

Entertainment

APRIL 24, 2023

Handsome Hunks of Indian television

Image: Rrahul Sudhir Instagram

Rrahul Sudhir is the most desirable and hottest hunk of the television industry. He was last seen in "Ishq mein marjawan 2"

Rrahul Sudhir

Image: Karanvir Sharma Instagram

Karanvir's sizzling looks and mind-blowing performances speak a lot about his potential. He grabbed audience's attention for his amazing role in "Shaurya Aur Anokhi ki kahani"

Karanvir Sharma

Karan Wahi has the perfect sensuous looks and a body that complements it. He was last seen in  "Channa mereya" Serial

Image: Karan Wahi Instagram 

Karan Wahi

Randeep is melting our hearts with his charming hot looks and cute smile. He is currently seen in "Bade acche lagte Hain 2"

Image: Randeep Rai Instagram

Randeep Rai

Image Sai Ketan Rao Instagram

Sai Ketan Rao

Sai Ketan Rao was an overnight sensation for his steamy portrayal of Raghav Rao. His female fans keep crushing over his tall, dark and handsome structure

Iqbal is known as a versatile actor and is winning hearts for his performance in his current ongoing show "Na Umra ki Seema Ho". He has donned a salt and pepper look in his show

Image: Sneha Khan Instagram

Iqbal Khan

Karan Tacker looks stylish in this black two-piece suit. He never forgets to impress his fans with his great on-screen presence

Image: Karan Tacker Instagram

Karan Tacker

Arjun bijlani is a confident personality who impresses the audience with his charm and comic timings. He has won the reality show 'Khatron ke Khiladi'

Image: Arjun Bijlani Instagram

Arjun Bijlani

Pearl V Puri is a handsome hunk with a chiselled physique. He won many hearts for his character Mahir in 'Naagin 3'

Image: Pearl V Puri Instagram

Pearl V Puri

Ankit gives us a cool dude vibe and is best known for his role in ‘Udaariyaan’. He recently appeared in 'Bigg Boss 16'

Image: Ankit Gupta Instagram

Ankit Gupta

