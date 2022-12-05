DEC 05, 2022
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
As you might already know, Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya have known each other for a long time, and are even business partners
The story begins
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
On 2nd November this year, the businessman proposed to his lady love in front of the symbol of love, Effiel Tower
The proposal
Image: Sohael Khaturiya Instagram
Don't they make for a stylish couple as they enter their pre-wedding party in a vintage car, twinning in white
The pre-wedding party
Image: Sohael Khaturiya Instagram
The bride and groom-to-be can be seen tapping their foot together during the Sufi night
The Sufi night
Image: Sohael Khaturiya Instagram
Hansika Motwani looks pretty as a picture in an orange and yellow tie-dye sharara during the Mehendi ceremony
Mehendi
\Image: Sohael Khaturiya Instagram
The Maha actress grooved to Katrina Kaif's Kala Chashma during her sangeet ceremony
Sangeet
Image: Sohael Khaturiya Instagram
The beautiful bride-to-be can be seen letting her hair loose during the pre-wedding festivities
The dancing bride
Image: Sohael Khaturiya Instagram
She opted for a comfy yet graceful white floral sharara as her loved ones put Haldi on her
Haldi
Image: Sohael Khaturiya Instagram
The wedding festivities began with a Mata Ki Chawki in Mumbai a week ago. Hansika Motwani attended the ceremony in a red saree
Mata Ki Chawki
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
The Maha actress enjoyed a fun bachelorette party with her gals, check out a sneak peek into the girl's night
The bachelorette
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Rana Daggubati-Miheeka's romantic pics