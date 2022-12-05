Heading 3

Hansika Motwani: Dreamy pre-wedding bash

Prachi Malhotra

DEC 05, 2022

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

As you might already know, Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya have known each other for a long time, and are even business partners

The story begins

Image:  Hansika Motwani Instagram

On 2nd November this year, the businessman proposed to his lady love in front of the symbol of love, Effiel Tower

The proposal

Image: Sohael Khaturiya Instagram

Don't they make for a stylish couple as they enter their pre-wedding party in a vintage car, twinning in white

The pre-wedding party

Image: Sohael Khaturiya Instagram

The bride and groom-to-be can be seen tapping their foot together during the Sufi night

The Sufi night

Image: Sohael Khaturiya Instagram

Hansika Motwani looks pretty as a picture in an orange and yellow tie-dye sharara during the Mehendi ceremony

Mehendi

\Image: Sohael Khaturiya Instagram

The Maha actress grooved to Katrina Kaif's Kala Chashma during her sangeet ceremony

Sangeet

Image: Sohael Khaturiya Instagram

The beautiful bride-to-be can be seen letting her hair loose during the pre-wedding festivities

The dancing bride

Image: Sohael Khaturiya Instagram

She opted for a comfy yet graceful white floral sharara as her loved ones put Haldi on her

Haldi

Image: Sohael Khaturiya Instagram

The wedding festivities began with a Mata Ki Chawki in Mumbai a week ago. Hansika Motwani attended the ceremony in a red saree

Mata Ki Chawki

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

The Maha actress enjoyed a fun bachelorette party with her gals, check out a sneak peek into the girl's night

The bachelorette

