Hansika Motwani loves to vacay

Prachi Malhotra

OCT 31, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Hansika rocked a denim-on-denim look in this throwback picture from her Paris trip.

Miss you Paris!

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

The Maha actress visited Greece in August this year, and she dropped a few glimpses of her exotic trip.

When in Greece

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

The diva posed in front of the Eiffel Tower in this photo from her exotic holiday in Paris. She looked ravishing in a white off-shoulder dress.

Eiffel Tower

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Here are some more snippets from Hansika Motwani's stay in France.

Paris, you had me

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Apart from Paris and Greece, the Desamaduru star also flew off to Maldives this year.

Maldives here I come

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Hansika Motwani redefined elegance in a white furry shirt and blue shimmery skirt in this still from her Paris vacay.

Good vibes only

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Doesn't she look enchanting in this blue printed dress?

Water Baby

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Back in December 2020, the stunner took off for the Maldives once again. Here is a picture from one of her lavish getaways.

Off we go!

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

How can one go to the Maldives and not pose by the beach? Take a look at this holiday picture of Hansika from the Maldives.

Sassy!

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Hansika Motwani raised the oomph factor in this stunning floral dress in another vacation picture.

Sand and Sea

