Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Hansika rocked a denim-on-denim look in this throwback picture from her Paris trip.
Miss you Paris!
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
The Maha actress visited Greece in August this year, and she dropped a few glimpses of her exotic trip.
When in Greece
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
The diva posed in front of the Eiffel Tower in this photo from her exotic holiday in Paris. She looked ravishing in a white off-shoulder dress.
Eiffel Tower
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Here are some more snippets from Hansika Motwani's stay in France.
Paris, you had me
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Apart from Paris and Greece, the Desamaduru star also flew off to Maldives this year.
Maldives here I come
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Hansika Motwani redefined elegance in a white furry shirt and blue shimmery skirt in this still from her Paris vacay.
Good vibes only
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Doesn't she look enchanting in this blue printed dress?
Water Baby
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Back in December 2020, the stunner took off for the Maldives once again. Here is a picture from one of her lavish getaways.
Off we go!
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
How can one go to the Maldives and not pose by the beach? Take a look at this holiday picture of Hansika from the Maldives.
Sassy!
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Hansika Motwani raised the oomph factor in this stunning floral dress in another vacation picture.
Sand and Sea
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Trisha's sarees for PS1 promotions