DEC 05, 2022

Tamil actress Hansika Motwani and her businessman beau Sohael Khaturiya are officially husband and wife now
Husband and wife
Image: Instagram
The couple exchanged vows on Sunday, December 4 in a grand wedding ceremony at Mundotta Fort in Jaipur in presence of family and friends
Grand wedding
Image: Sohael Khaturiya Instagram
For D-day, Hansika wore a traditional red lehenga, Sohael opted for an all-ivory sherwani look. The first glimpses of Hansika and Sohael as husband and wife were out last night and they look stunning together
Regal traditional looks
Image: Instagram
The actress made a grand entry at her wedding in a regal red lehenga on the popular Din Shagna Da song with 'phoolon ki chaadar' or blanket of flowers held by her brothers
Bride entry in phoolon ki chaadar
Image: Instagram
Hansika and Soheal exchanged the varmala ceremony with fireworks in the background. The couple also held hands after the ceremony as husband and wife
Varmala ceremony
Image: Instagram
A heartwarming wedding pic of Sohael filling Hansika’s maang with sindoor as she looks down shyly and smiles
Perfect wedding frame
Image: Instagram
After the wedding, an after-party was hosted where Hansika and Sohael enjoyed every bit of their newlywed moments
After wedding party
Image: Instagram
Sohael Khaturiya sang the most romantic song of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Kesariya to his wife Hansika and left her blushing
Romance in air
Image: Instagram
The couple also danced crazily to Thalapathy Vijay's song Master Coming and set the stage on fire
Madness on stage
