Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya hitched

Priyanka Goud

ENTERTAINMENT

DEC 05, 2022

Image: Instagram

Tamil actress Hansika Motwani and her businessman beau Sohael Khaturiya are officially husband and wife now

Husband and wife

Image: Instagram

The couple exchanged vows on Sunday, December 4 in a grand wedding ceremony at Mundotta Fort in Jaipur in presence of family and friends

Grand wedding

Image: Sohael Khaturiya Instagram

For D-day, Hansika wore a traditional red lehenga, Sohael opted for an all-ivory sherwani look. The first glimpses of Hansika and Sohael as husband and wife were out last night and they look stunning together

Regal traditional looks

Image: Instagram

The actress made a grand entry at her wedding in a regal red lehenga on the popular Din Shagna Da song with 'phoolon ki chaadar' or blanket of flowers held by her brothers

Bride entry in phoolon ki chaadar

Image: Instagram

Hansika and Soheal exchanged the varmala ceremony with fireworks in the background. The couple also held hands after the ceremony as husband and wife

Varmala ceremony

Image: Instagram

A heartwarming wedding pic of Sohael filling Hansika’s maang with sindoor as she looks down shyly and smiles

Perfect wedding frame

Image: Instagram

After the wedding, an after-party was hosted where Hansika and Sohael enjoyed every bit of their newlywed moments

After wedding party

Image: Instagram

Sohael Khaturiya sang the most romantic song of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Kesariya to his wife Hansika and left her blushing

Romance in air

Image: Instagram

The couple also danced crazily to Thalapathy Vijay's song Master Coming and set the stage on fire

Madness on stage

