Hansika Motwani's filmy wedding proposal

Prachi Malhotra

Nov 02, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Now and Forever

Hansika Motwani confirmed her engagement today to beau Sohail Kathuria, a businessman from Mumbai, through a heart-melting social media post

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

The diva was proposed amidst a romantic setting with flowers and candles in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris

The dreamy proposal

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

In the photographs, while the stunner looked ravishing in a white dress and transparent block heels, Sohail Kathuria wore a black and white pant-suit

The classy duo

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

If the reports are to be believed, the couple were close friends before getting into a relationship. They are also partners in a firm

Friends first

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

The reports suggest that the couple will be getting hitched in December this year in the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, which is around 450 years old

A destination wedding

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

The wedding festivities will reportedly take place from 2nd December till 4th December. However, the dates have not been announced officially yet

A December wedding

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

While 2nd December will reportedly be the Sufi night, 3rd December has been booked for the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony

Mehendi and Sangeet

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

After the grand wedding ceremony on 4th December, the families and guests will reportedly enjoy a casino themed party

The D-day

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Many close friends of Hansika Motwani from the industry are expected to attend the wedding festivities. But, no names have been confirmed yet

Guest list

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

It is believed that during the wedding festivities the guests will also enjoy a polo match as a part of the itinerary

Polo match

