Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Now and Forever
Hansika Motwani confirmed her engagement today to beau Sohail Kathuria, a businessman from Mumbai, through a heart-melting social media post
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
The diva was proposed amidst a romantic setting with flowers and candles in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris
The dreamy proposal
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
In the photographs, while the stunner looked ravishing in a white dress and transparent block heels, Sohail Kathuria wore a black and white pant-suit
The classy duo
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
If the reports are to be believed, the couple were close friends before getting into a relationship. They are also partners in a firm
Friends first
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
The reports suggest that the couple will be getting hitched in December this year in the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, which is around 450 years old
A destination wedding
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
The wedding festivities will reportedly take place from 2nd December till 4th December. However, the dates have not been announced officially yet
A December wedding
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
While 2nd December will reportedly be the Sufi night, 3rd December has been booked for the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony
Mehendi and Sangeet
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
After the grand wedding ceremony on 4th December, the families and guests will reportedly enjoy a casino themed party
The D-day
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Many close friends of Hansika Motwani from the industry are expected to attend the wedding festivities. But, no names have been confirmed yet
Guest list
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
It is believed that during the wedding festivities the guests will also enjoy a polo match as a part of the itinerary
Polo match
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Trisha's sarees for PS1 promotions