Hansika Motwani defined fashion goals in printed multicoloured lehenga paired up with a matching jacket. Statement earrings and a ponytail made her look stand out
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
The bride-to-be showed how to be minimalistic yet stylish with a light-weight white lehenga with hand-painted romantic pink blooms. She complemented with a silver necklace, matching earrings and subtle makeup
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Hansika Motwani looked like a princess in an embellished golden lehenga and added an oomph with traditional jewellery and bangle
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
The actress dressed up in a pretty pink sequin lehenga and let her ensemble do the talking with bare accessories like sunglasses and headband
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Hansika is a vision in white as she flaunted her smile in a simple yet lovely lehenga. Soft curls, and a heavy necklace completed the outfit
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Hansika loves gold when it comes to lehengas as they look royal and beautiful. With her embroidery golden lehenga, she showed Indian can never go wrong
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Hansika Motwani knows how to shine with her outfits and this shimmery lehenga is ultimate proof. She is sore to eyes and that smile
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Hansika gives cues on how to nail indo western look in a pink floral lehenga paired up with a matching cape. Soft curls and perfect makeup made it a total steal-worthy
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Hansika Motwani's red mirror lehenga is a must-steal-worthy as it is perfect for festivals to weddings
