Heading 3

Hansika Motwani's steal-worthy lehengas

Priyanka Goud

Nov 05, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Hansika Motwani defined fashion goals in printed multicoloured lehenga paired up with a matching jacket. Statement earrings and a ponytail made her look stand out

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

The bride-to-be showed how to be minimalistic yet stylish with a light-weight white lehenga with hand-painted romantic pink blooms. She complemented with a silver necklace, matching earrings and subtle makeup

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Hansika Motwani looked like a princess in an embellished golden lehenga and added an oomph with traditional jewellery and bangle

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

The actress dressed up in a pretty pink sequin lehenga and let her ensemble do the talking with bare accessories like sunglasses and headband

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Hansika is a vision in white as she flaunted her smile in a simple yet lovely lehenga. Soft curls, and a heavy necklace completed the outfit

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Hansika loves gold when it comes to lehengas as they look royal and beautiful. With her embroidery golden lehenga, she showed Indian can never go wrong

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Hansika Motwani knows how to shine with her outfits and this shimmery lehenga is ultimate proof. She is sore to eyes and that smile

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Hansika gives cues on how to nail indo western look in a pink floral lehenga paired up with a matching cape. Soft curls and perfect makeup made it a total steal-worthy

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Hansika Motwani's red mirror lehenga is a must-steal-worthy as it is perfect for festivals to weddings

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT:South actors acing 'No-Shave November'

Click Here