Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha picked a classic black and white polka dot dress that she teamed with a denim jacket. Hair bun and basic makeup completed her look
Image: Twitter
The Ladysuperstar Nayanthara opted for a classic pantsuit and styled this striking set with a tie-up. A voluminous ponytail and minimal makeup completed her look. Loved it!
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh is giving summer goals in a green polka-dot co-ord set. Comfy sneakers completed the look
Image: Meera Jasime instagram
Meera Jasmine looked gorgeous in a sleeveless brown polka dot dress. She kept her wavy hair open and opted for a nude make-up look
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal looked pretty in hand blocked polka dots by designer Punit Balana and finished out her look with minimal makeup, open hair and maroon strap heels
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Malavika Mohanan dressed in a powder blue bandeau with polka dots and paired with pink dhoti pants. The highlight of the look is septum ring that she accessorised her OTTD
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon gave retro vibes in black polka dot dress that emanated a pretty playful vibe thanks to how breezy it looked. Dangle earrings, heels and perfect makeup rounded the look
Image: Krithi Shetty Instagram
Krithi Shetty showed how to dress up for lunch date in olive green polka dot dress with subtle makeup and long tresses
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Hansika Motwani channelled her retro vibe in a black and white polka dots co-ord set. She gave out major travel fashion goals with her look
