Hansika to Rakul:
Stars give retro vibes

Priyanka Goud

Nov 12, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha picked a classic black and white polka dot dress that she teamed with a denim jacket. Hair bun and basic makeup completed her look

Image: Twitter

The Ladysuperstar Nayanthara opted for a classic pantsuit and styled this striking set with a tie-up. A voluminous ponytail and minimal makeup completed her look. Loved it!

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh is giving summer goals in a green polka-dot co-ord set. Comfy sneakers completed the look

Image: Meera Jasime instagram

Meera Jasmine looked gorgeous in a sleeveless brown polka dot dress. She kept her wavy hair open and opted for a nude make-up look

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal looked pretty in hand blocked polka dots by designer Punit Balana and finished out her look with minimal makeup, open hair and maroon strap heels

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Malavika Mohanan dressed in a powder blue bandeau with polka dots and paired with pink dhoti pants. The highlight of the look is septum ring that she accessorised her OTTD

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon gave retro vibes in black polka dot dress that emanated a pretty playful vibe thanks to how breezy it looked. Dangle earrings, heels and perfect makeup rounded the look

Image: Krithi Shetty Instagram

Krithi Shetty showed how to dress up for lunch date in olive green polka dot dress with subtle makeup and long tresses

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Hansika Motwani channelled her retro vibe in a black and white polka dots co-ord set. She gave out major travel fashion goals with her look

