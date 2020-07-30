Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

ENTERTAINMENT

MAR 13, 2023

Hardik Pandya and Natasa’s Mushy Moments

A perfect example of partners who workout together, travel together

Image- Hardik Pandya’s Instagram

Summer Body

Image- Hardik Pandya’s Instagram

Hardik rests his head on Natasa’s shoulder and made us go ‘aww’

Lean on

On July 30, 2020, Natasa gave birth to a baby boy whom they named Agastya

Image- Hardik Pandya’s Instagram

Picture Perfect

They complement each other beautifully and post quite often on social media

Image- Hardik Pandya’s Instagram

Style Icons

Image- Natasa Stankovic’s Instagram

Marriage

They recently got married in Udaipur and posted adorable pictures

They both support each other’s careers and are spotted cheering each other

Image- Natasa Stankovic’s Instagram

A1 since day1

The couple met at a nightclub in 2019 and started dating soon after

Image- Natasa Stankovic’s Instagram

Kiss of love

Hardik and Natasa often share pictures and videos of their family moments on social media, which their fans adore 

Image- Hardik Pandya’s Instagram

Family Goals

Any celebration big or small, they celebrate it with immense joy and love

Image- Hardik Pandya’s Instagram

Celebrations

Hardik and Natasa are a power couple, who have captured the hearts of their fans with their love story and adorable family moments

Image- Hardik Pandya’s Instagram

Power Couple

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here