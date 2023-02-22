FEB 22, 2023
Hardik Pandya-Natasa: Re-Wedding Diary
Hardik and Natasa are enjoying their mehendi and haldi sessions
Image: Natasa Stankovic Pandya Instagram
Painted In Love
Image: Natasa Stankovic Pandya Instagram
Hardik and Natasa are embracing their love
Picture-Perfect
Natasa decked up in silver bejeweled lehenga and Hardik wore blue and white sherwani for their Sangeet night
Image: Natasa Stankovic Pandya Instagram
Dance Partners
On the Valentine’s day, Hardik Pandya and Natasa renewed the vows they took 3 years ago
Image: Natasa Stankovic Pandya Instagram
Forever Together
Hardik and Natasa are looking beautiful together
Image: Natasa Stankovic Pandya Instagram
Couple Pose
Image: Natasa Stankovic Pandya Instagram
With Son
Hardik and Natasa posed with their adorable son Agastya
Image: Natasa Stankovic Pandya Instagram
Family Blessings
Hardik andNatasa re-wedding got blessed by their families
Hardik and Natasa are giving each other a must wedding kiss
Image: Natasa Stankovic Pandya Instagram
Wedding Kiss
Natasa and Hardik are beaming with joy during varmala session
Image: Natasa Stankovic Pandya Instagram
Now And Forever
Hardik and Natasa are renewing their wedding vows in a traditional way
Image: Natasa Stankovic Pandya Instagram
Lovely Jodi
Natasa is looking gorgeous in in gold, beige and red heavily embellished lehenga whereas Hardik is looking dapper in an off-white heavily-embroidered sherwani
Image: Natasa Stankovic Pandya Instagram
Royal Couple
