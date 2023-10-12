Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

12 OCTOBER, 2023

Hardik Pandya Turns 30

The All-rounder player Hardik Pandya was born on 11 October 1993 in Surat. With his father’s support the player started his cricket career at the age of 5

Early cricket days

Image: Hardik Pandya Instagram

To achieve his dream of playing for the Indian cricket team, the cricketer faced many challenges with limited resources and getting the access to the training

Struggles and Hard Work

Image: Hardik Pandya Instagram

Hardik Pandya made his debut for the Baroda team in the year 2013 by playing for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Domestic cricket

Image: Hardik Pandya Instagram

The cricketer was later bought by Mumbai Indians and made his IPL debut in 2015 and then became the new captain of Gujarat Titans in the year 2022

IPL debut

Image: Hardik Pandya Instagram

In 2016, Hardik Pandya made his International debut for India against Australia and became the regular player of the team 

 International career

Image: Hardik Pandya Instagram

The cricketer has worked on both his batting and bowling skills to secure the spot of all-rounder

 All-rounder

Image: Hardik Pandya Instagram

Hardik Pandya is known for his fashion game and is considered a youth icon

Off-field activities

Image: Hardik Pandya Instagram

Both Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya have been one of the biggest supporters of each other and they have played together in several matches. Also, Hardik Pandya shares a great bond with sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma

Image: Hardik Pandya Instagram

 Biggest supporters

In the year 2020, Hardik Pandya got engaged to Natasha Stankovic and had their first child in July 2020. They later renewed their marriage vows in 2023

Image: Hardik Pandya Instagram

Marriage life

Currently, the cricketer is playing for Team India in World Cup 2023 and has been giving his best for the country and the team

Image: Hardik Pandya Instagram

World Cup 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here