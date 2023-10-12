Hardik Pandya Turns 30

The All-rounder player Hardik Pandya was born on 11 October 1993 in Surat. With his father’s support the player started his cricket career at the age of 5
Early cricket days
To achieve his dream of playing for the Indian cricket team, the cricketer faced many challenges with limited resources and getting the access to the training
Struggles and Hard Work
Hardik Pandya made his debut for the Baroda team in the year 2013 by playing for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Domestic cricket
The cricketer was later bought by Mumbai Indians and made his IPL debut in 2015 and then became the new captain of Gujarat Titans in the year 2022
IPL debut
In 2016, Hardik Pandya made his International debut for India against Australia and became the regular player of the team
International career
The cricketer has worked on both his batting and bowling skills to secure the spot of all-rounder
All-rounder
Hardik Pandya is known for his fashion game and is considered a youth icon
Off-field activities
Both Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya have been one of the biggest supporters of each other and they have played together in several matches. Also, Hardik Pandya shares a great bond with sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma
Biggest supporters
In the year 2020, Hardik Pandya got engaged to Natasha Stankovic and had their first child in July 2020. They later renewed their marriage vows in 2023
Marriage life
Currently, the cricketer is playing for Team India in World Cup 2023 and has been giving his best for the country and the team