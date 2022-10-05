Heading 3

Harry-Meghan:

New Book's bombshells

Harry and William's Rift

As per Valentine Low's book, Prince Harry refused to meet with Prince William to discuss the Sussexes’ poor relationship

Meghan Markle's Ultimatum

Low's book also claims that Meghan Markle threatened to break-up with Prince Harry if he didn't announce their relationship publicly

Royal Walkabouts

The book claims that after marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle allegedly enjoyed the attention she received but did not understand the point of royal walkabouts

The book alleges that Prince Harry was extremely nervous about his call with the Queen regarding Meghan Markle suing UK tabloids

Harry's Nerves

Irrelevance

Valentine Low claims in the book that Prince Harry feared becoming irrelevant as Prince George grows up and thought he has a shelf life

Meghan's Earrings

The book also touches upon Meghan’s earrings which were gifted by Saudi Arabia’s Prince Mohammad bin Salman and claims Palace aides were scared to confront Markle on the same

Bullied Staff

Low’s book alleges that Meghan bullied her staff who also referred to themselves as the “Sussex Survivors Club.”

Royal Exit

Low's book also claims that Prince Harry was denied a meeting with Queen Elizabeth over his decision to discuss royal exit with wife Meghan Markle

Email Exchange

Prince Harry apparently emailed his father King Charles about him and Meghan being unhappy with their royal life as per the book

Archie's Birth

The book also claims that Prince Harry was "almost morbidly obsessed" with keeping son Archie's birth as secret as possible

