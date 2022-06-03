Heading 3
Harry & Meghan's quotes on Lilibet Diana
JUNE 04, 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their daughter's birth with a statement through their spokesperson on June 4, 2021 and revealed her name, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor
Birth Announcement
The couple expressed their feeling about welcoming their daughter in a sweet message that said, “She is more than we could have ever imagined and we remain grateful for the love.”
Blessed
Prince Harry spoke about becoming a dad to two kids and revealed how their daughter is "chilled", while older son Archie is always running around
Archie and Lili
Harry and Meghan revealed how their daughter's name is a tribute to both Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and his late mother, Princess Diana
Honouring the Queen
Meghan Markle didn't shy away from praising her baby daughter with the best compliment as she described the little one as "beautiful."
Beautiful Girl
Meghan Markle during her appearance on The Ellen Show opened up about her mom woes as she said she would do “anything to relieve” her daughter’s teething pain
Concerned Mother
Prince Harry spoke about the kind of world he wants his kids to. grow up in saying, "[I want them] to grow up in a fairer world, a safer world, a more equal world", via Kindercorrespondent
Harry's Dream
Prince Harry is a proud girl dad and the Duke of Sussex didn't say it but rather proudly flaunted it as he wore a 'Girl Dad' tee in a commercial
Girl Dad
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a Christmas card with a perfect family click last year that said, "Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family.”
Christmas Card
Meghan Markle previously revealed the special gift she will give her daughter someday which is a Cartier watch she gifted herself after her show Suits got picked up
Meghan's Gift
