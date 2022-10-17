Harry Potter Flashback:

Heading 3

Image: Getty Images

With Dumbledore and Sirius Black

This throwback photo of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint with Michael Gambon aka Dumbledore, and Gary Oldman aka Sirius Black is a nostalgic one

Image: Getty Images

Harry and Hagrid

This photo is special as it captures a young Daniel Radcliffe with late actor Robbie Coltrane and their bond looks just like the one shared by Harry and Hagrid

Image: Getty Images

Rupert Grint and Emma Watson

This sweet photo of Rupert Grint and Emma Watson takes us right back to Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets as they pose with the flying car

Image: Getty Images

This photo of late actor Alan Rickman is special as it captures him alongside Harry Potter's lead stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and Tom Felton

Alan Rickman and HP gang

Image: Getty Images

Weasley Brothers

Rupert Grint and his onscreen Weasley brothers James and Oliver Phelps pose together for this adorable photo that will make you believe their brotherly bond is real

Image: Getty Images

Professor McGonagall

Maggie Smith aka Professor McGonagall of Harry Potter can be seen sharing a sweet moment with Rupert Grint as she kisses him on the cheek at the Half-Blood Prince premiere

Image: Getty Images

Voldemort's goofy click

Ralph Fiennes who played Voldemort in the Harry Potter films showcased his goofy side at the Goblet of Fire premiere with this photo alongside Daniel Radcliffe

Image: Getty Images

The Trio

Harry Potter's lead trio Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint looked all grown up as they attended the eighth and final film's premiere

Image: Getty Images

Tom Felton's Diagon Alley click

Tom Felton teamed up with Rupert Grint, Evanna Lynch aka Luna Lovegood, and Warwick Davis aka Professor Flitwick for an epic photo at WB London's Diagon Alley

Image: Getty Images

The Weasley-Malfoy friendship

Unlike their onscreen rivalry, offscreen Tom Felton and Rupert Grint share a great friendship and this photo is proof of their amazing bond

