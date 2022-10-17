Harry Potter Flashback:
Image: Getty Images
With Dumbledore and Sirius Black
This throwback photo of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint with Michael Gambon aka Dumbledore, and Gary Oldman aka Sirius Black is a nostalgic one
Image: Getty Images
Harry and Hagrid
This photo is special as it captures a young Daniel Radcliffe with late actor Robbie Coltrane and their bond looks just like the one shared by Harry and Hagrid
Image: Getty Images
Rupert Grint and Emma Watson
This sweet photo of Rupert Grint and Emma Watson takes us right back to Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets as they pose with the flying car
Image: Getty Images
This photo of late actor Alan Rickman is special as it captures him alongside Harry Potter's lead stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and Tom Felton
Alan Rickman and HP gang
Image: Getty Images
Weasley Brothers
Rupert Grint and his onscreen Weasley brothers James and Oliver Phelps pose together for this adorable photo that will make you believe their brotherly bond is real
Image: Getty Images
Professor McGonagall
Maggie Smith aka Professor McGonagall of Harry Potter can be seen sharing a sweet moment with Rupert Grint as she kisses him on the cheek at the Half-Blood Prince premiere
Image: Getty Images
Voldemort's goofy click
Ralph Fiennes who played Voldemort in the Harry Potter films showcased his goofy side at the Goblet of Fire premiere with this photo alongside Daniel Radcliffe
Image: Getty Images
The Trio
Harry Potter's lead trio Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint looked all grown up as they attended the eighth and final film's premiere
Image: Getty Images
Tom Felton's Diagon Alley click
Tom Felton teamed up with Rupert Grint, Evanna Lynch aka Luna Lovegood, and Warwick Davis aka Professor Flitwick for an epic photo at WB London's Diagon Alley
Image: Getty Images
The Weasley-Malfoy friendship
Unlike their onscreen rivalry, offscreen Tom Felton and Rupert Grint share a great friendship and this photo is proof of their amazing bond
