Harry Potter: Rupert Grint's best photos
Surabhi Redkar
AUGUST 24, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Rupert Grint became famous all over the globe for playing the role of Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films. The actor was 11 during the first film
Ron Weasley
Image: Getty Images
This adorable click of Rupert Grint with Harry Potter's Hermione Granger aka Emma Watson is beyond cute. The duo can be seen posing with the flying car
With Emma Watson
Image: Getty Images
Harry Potter films became special thanks to the rapport shared by Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe and this photo of the trio is beyond special
The Trio
Image: Getty Images
This photo of Rupert Grint with his onscreen siblings Fred and George played by James and Oliver Phelps feels like a sweet family moment for the Weasleys
The Weasley Boys
Image: Getty Images
This photo captures the amazing offscreen friendship shared by Rupert Grint and Tom Felton who played arch enemies in the Harry Potter films
Draco & Ron
Image: Getty Images
All aboard the Knight Bus. This sweet photo of Grint, Radcliffe and Watson from one of the Harry Potter events is a memorable moment
Knight Bus
Image: Getty Images
Rupert Grint proved how Ron is truly Harry Potter's bestie after he wore a t-shirt featuring his BFFs face on it at the premiere event
Harry's Bestie
Image: Getty Images
This photo of Rupert Grint all suited up at the Harry Potter and Half Blood Prince is a sweet one as he poses alongside Daniel and Emma
Suited Up
Image: Getty Images
This photo of Bonnie Wright who played Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter films alongside her onscreen brother, Rupert Grint is an adorable one
Sweet Siblings
Image: Getty Images
Rupert Grint wanted to make sure everyone knows how amazing his friendship with Tom Felton is and it's his t-shirt that certainly says it all
Tom Felton Love
