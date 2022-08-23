Heading 3

Harry Potter: Rupert Grint's best photos

Surabhi Redkar

AUGUST 24, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Rupert Grint became famous all over the globe for playing the role of Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films. The actor was 11 during the first film

Ron Weasley

Image: Getty Images

This adorable click of Rupert Grint with Harry Potter's Hermione Granger aka Emma Watson is beyond cute. The duo can be seen posing with the flying car

With Emma Watson

Image: Getty Images

Harry Potter films became special thanks to the rapport shared by Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe and this photo of the trio is beyond special

The Trio

Image: Getty Images

This photo of Rupert Grint with his onscreen siblings Fred and George played by  James and Oliver Phelps feels like a sweet family moment for the Weasleys

The Weasley Boys

Image: Getty Images

This photo captures the amazing offscreen friendship shared by Rupert Grint and Tom Felton who played arch enemies in the Harry Potter films

Draco & Ron

Image: Getty Images

All aboard the Knight Bus. This sweet photo of Grint, Radcliffe and Watson from one of the Harry Potter events is a memorable moment

Knight Bus

Image: Getty Images

Rupert Grint proved how Ron is truly Harry Potter's bestie after he wore a t-shirt featuring his BFFs face on it at the premiere event

Harry's Bestie

Image: Getty Images

This photo of Rupert Grint all suited up at the Harry Potter and Half Blood Prince is a sweet one as he poses alongside Daniel and Emma

Suited Up

Image: Getty Images

This photo of Bonnie Wright who played Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter films alongside her onscreen brother, Rupert Grint is an adorable one

Sweet Siblings

Image: Getty Images

Rupert Grint wanted to make sure everyone knows how amazing his friendship with Tom Felton is and it's his t-shirt that certainly says it all

Tom Felton Love

