Harry Styles' best quotes about 1D
AUGUST 31, 2022
Harry Styles opened up about his relationship with his One Direction bandmates in an interview with Zane Lowe and said, "It's like a very deep love for each other."
Deep Love
Looking back on his journey of starting out with One Direction, Harry Styles in one of the interviews said, "The band changed my life, gave me everything."
My Everything
One Direction's future has been something that fans always talk about and speaking about a reunion, he said, "I love the band and would never rule out anything in the future."
1D Future
Harry maintained that he felt no pressure being a part of One Direction and told Rolling Stone, "If I didn’t enjoy it, I wouldn’t have done it."
Pressure
On the band's 10th anniversary, Harry wrote in his Instagram post, "To the boys, I love you so much, and I couldn’t be prouder of everything we achieved together."
10 Years
Addressing feud rumours with his bandmates, in 2020, Harry told Variety, “I think there’s a want to pit people against each other. And I think it’s never been about that for us."
Feud
Harry spoke to Apple Music's Zane Lowe about his bandmates and said, "I think there is very much a respect between all of us, if we did something together."
Mutual Respect
Speaking about how his life changed after X Factor, the singer told Rolling Stone, "Get on TV and sing. I never expected and never thought that would happen.”
The Unexpected
Harry told Zane Lowe in an interview that he felt lucky to have his bandmates and said, "I feel really lucky that we always had each other to be this unit."
Being Lucky
Addressing fans of One Direction on its 10th anniversary, Harry wrote on Instagram, "I love you, and I thank you with all my heart. You did it all, and you changed everything."
To Fans
