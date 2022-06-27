Heading 3

Hayden Christensen's Darth Vader quotes

Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker after turning to the dark side famously told Obi-Wan Kenobi: "If you're not with me, then you're my enemy."

Before becoming Darth Vader, Christensen's Anakin Skywalker cracks a memorable line in Revenge of the Sith as he says, "His fate will be the same as ours."

After turning to the Dark side, Christensen's Anakin warns Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi, "Don't make me kill you."

When Anakin turned to the dark side, he lost all faith in the Jedis and his famous line in Revenge of the Sith says, "I see through the lies of the Jedi."

Anakin Skywalker embracing the dark side resulted in his lady love Padme also turning against him, Christensen's famous movie quote on the same says, "Don't you turn against me!"

As Darth Vader returned in the new show, one of Hayden's popular lines from Obi-Wan Kenobi has been, "Fail me, and you will not live to regret it."

During one of the key moments on Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Jedi master and Darth Vader have a showdown as Hayden's antagonist says, "You have failed, Master."

In the Obi-Wan Kenobi finale, Hayden's Darth Vader threatens McGregor's Jedi Master saying, "You didn't kill Anakin Skywalker. I did. The same way, I wil destroy you."

Darth Vader may be the one everyone fears but it's only Emperor Palpatine who controls Vader and it's evident as Hayden's character says, "Kenobi means nothing. I only serve you, my Master."

In Obi-Wan Kenobi, Lord Vader is desperately hunting for the Jedi master and at one point he says, "We will destroy everything in our path until he is found."

