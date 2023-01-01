Healing K-dramas of 2023
Healing dramas usually have those slow paced storyline with calming elements and life lessons where viewers heal alongside the characters on screen
What are healing dramas?
Image Credits- JTBC
A compassionate nurse in the field of psychiatry consistently brings warmth and positivity to her patients, going the extra mile to brighten their days, even in the face of various challenges
Daily Dose of Sunshine
Image Credits- Netflix
Following a setback, a photographer makes a return to her hometown where she unexpectedly encounters her childhood friend, reigniting a romance that was left unfinished
Welcome to Samdalri
Image Credits- JTBC
High schooler Kim Eun Mi's life changed when she discovered she was pregnant. Determined to raise her daughter, Jin Hee, they've grown up together, facing life's challenges as a team
Not Others
Image Credits- ENA
Twinkling Watermelon narrates a CODA boy's time travel to 1995, forming the band Watermelon Sugar with his younger father and mysterious companions, communicating through music
Twinkling Watermelon
Image Credits- tvN
Abandoned by her father, a resilient young woman becomes the pillar of support for her family. Eventually, she takes a bold step to pursue her own dreams and independence
Live Your Own Life
Image Credits-KBS2
After a tragic accident, a once ambitious prosecutor is left with the mind of a child. Together with his mother, he embarks on a poignant journey to heal their relationship
The Good Bad Mother
Image Credits- JTBC
Stranded on a remote island for fifteen years, an aspiring singer resurfaces in society, determined to pursue her dream of becoming a diva at any cost
Castaway Diva
Image Credits- tvN
Lee Yu Ri, reeling from her grandmother's death, seeks a new beginning by attending a job interview at Finland Papa, a cafe run by a mysterious figure known as "Papa"
Finland Papa
Image Credits- Viki
Han Yi Joo seeks revenge through a contract marriage, while Seo Do Gook, initially planning to postpone such an arrangement, decides to welcome her as his wife
Perfect Marriage Revenge
Image Credits- MBN
Mo Eun, who expresses with her voice, falls for Jin-woo, a man with hearing impairment using pictures for emotions
Tell Me That You Love Me
Image Credits- ENA