 Pratyusha Dash

DECEMBEr 25, 2023

Entertainment

Healing K-dramas of 2023

Healing dramas usually have those slow paced storyline with calming elements and life lessons where viewers heal alongside the characters on screen

What are healing dramas?

Image Credits- JTBC

A compassionate nurse in the field of psychiatry consistently brings warmth and positivity to her patients, going the extra mile to brighten their days, even in the face of various challenges

Daily Dose of Sunshine

Image Credits- Netflix

Following a setback, a photographer makes a return to her hometown where she unexpectedly encounters her childhood friend, reigniting a romance that was left unfinished

Welcome to Samdalri

Image Credits- JTBC

High schooler Kim Eun Mi's life changed when she discovered she was pregnant. Determined to raise her daughter, Jin Hee, they've grown up together, facing life's challenges as a team

Not Others

Image Credits- ENA

Twinkling Watermelon narrates a CODA boy's time travel to 1995, forming the band Watermelon Sugar with his younger father and mysterious companions, communicating through music

Twinkling Watermelon

Image Credits- tvN

Abandoned by her father, a resilient young woman becomes the pillar of support for her family. Eventually, she takes a bold step to pursue her own dreams and independence

Live Your Own Life

Image Credits-KBS2

After a tragic accident, a once ambitious prosecutor is left with the mind of a child. Together with his mother, he embarks on a poignant journey to heal their relationship

The Good Bad Mother

Image Credits- JTBC

Stranded on a remote island for fifteen years, an aspiring singer resurfaces in society, determined to pursue her dream of becoming a diva at any cost

Castaway Diva

Image Credits- tvN

Lee Yu Ri, reeling from her grandmother's death, seeks a new beginning by attending a job interview at Finland Papa, a cafe run by a mysterious figure known as "Papa"

Finland Papa

Image Credits- Viki

Han Yi Joo seeks revenge through a contract marriage, while Seo Do Gook, initially planning to postpone such an arrangement, decides to welcome her as his wife

 Perfect Marriage Revenge

Image Credits- MBN

Mo Eun, who expresses with her voice, falls for Jin-woo, a man with hearing impairment using pictures for emotions

Tell Me That You Love Me

Image Credits- ENA 

