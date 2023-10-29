Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
29 OCTOBER, 2023
Heartbreak songs
The best breakup song was rumored to be inspired by Taylor Swift’s real-life breakup
Taylor Swift- We’re never getting back together
Image: IMDb
This softest breakup song is catchy and was loved by audience
Justin Bieber- Love yourself
Image source- justinbieber instagram
This best breakup song motivates us to move on with a pop beat
Ariana Grende- Thank U, Next
Image source- arianagrande instagram
If one is going through a breakup, then this song is best to heal the broken heart
Shawn Mendes- Stitches
Image source- shawnmendes instagram
The Ed Sheran’s song is perfect to calm a broken heart
Ed Sheran- Happier
Image: IMDb
This breakup song by Selena Gomez, inspires us to love ourselves
Selena Gomez- Lose you to love me
Image: IMDb
The song by Harry Styles will surely make you feel emotional
Harry Styles- Falling
Image: IMDb
This song has the power to make you feel a deep heartbreak
Harry Nilsson- Without You
Image source- officialnilsson
This breakup song tells about the bitter relationship with an ex
Conan Gray- Music
Image: IMDb
The breakup song by Adele describes the feeling of seeing an ex moving on in life
Adele- Someone like you
Image: IMDb
