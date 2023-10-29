Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

29 OCTOBER, 2023

Heartbreak songs

The best breakup song was rumored to be inspired by Taylor Swift’s real-life breakup

Taylor Swift- We’re never getting back together

Image: IMDb 

This softest breakup song is catchy and was loved by audience

Justin Bieber- Love yourself

Image source- justinbieber instagram

This best breakup song motivates us to move on with a pop beat

Ariana Grende- Thank U, Next

Image source- arianagrande instagram

If one is going through a breakup, then this song is best to heal the broken heart

Shawn Mendes- Stitches

Image source-  shawnmendes instagram

The Ed Sheran’s song is perfect to calm a broken heart

Ed Sheran- Happier

Image: IMDb 

This breakup song by Selena Gomez, inspires us to love ourselves 

Selena Gomez- Lose you to love me

Image: IMDb 

The song by Harry Styles will surely make you feel emotional 

Harry Styles- Falling

Image: IMDb 

This song has the power to make you feel a deep heartbreak

Harry Nilsson- Without You

Image source- officialnilsson

This breakup song tells about the bitter relationship with an ex

Conan Gray- Music

Image: IMDb 

The breakup song by Adele describes the feeling of seeing an ex moving on in life

Adele- Someone like you

Image: IMDb 

