Heartbreaking OSTs from K-dramas

 Hemelin Darlong

june 1, 2023

Entertainment

The song ‘Wish’ sung by Urban Zakaba in the drama Goblin is super sad and had made tons of fans cry buckets.

Wish By Urban Zakaba

Source: tvN

This song has also managed to break hundreds of hearts in the K-drama called Tomorrow with You.

Relieved by Lee Sera

Source: tvN

This sad song from Boys Over Flowers is still many K-drama fans' favorite sad song. The depth and pain in her voice made it more heartbreaking when listening to it

Starlight Tears by Kim Yoo Kyung

Source: KBS2

An OST from the K-drama Hwarang, it is also one of the most heartbreaking songs of all time.

Our Tears by Hyolyn

Source: KBS2TV

If you are a Hotel del Luna fan, you must be familiar with this very painful OST. The pain in her voice is enough to make anyone cry.

Can you see my heart by Heize

Source: tvN

An OST from Descendants of the Sun, which has managed to make thousands cry and emotional.

You Are My Everything by Gummy

Source: KBS2TV

One of the most emotionally wrecking OSTs of all time, from the drama Moon Lovers.

Forgetting You by Davichi

Source: SBS

This OST from ‘Fated To Love You’ drama has a full potential to make a happy person break into tears

Goodbye My Love By Ailee

Source: MBC

An OST from the super hit drama called True Beauty, it is strong enough to make anyone cry.

I Am Missing You by Sunjae

Source: tvN

The OST is from Uncontrollably Fond and has the full potential of making people cry buckets, with their amazing vocals and lyrics.

Dont Push Me by Wendy & Seulgi

Source: KBS

