The song ‘Wish’ sung by Urban Zakaba in the drama Goblin is super sad and had made tons of fans cry buckets.
Wish By Urban Zakaba
Source: tvN
This song has also managed to break hundreds of hearts in the K-drama called Tomorrow with You.
Relieved by Lee Sera
Source: tvN
This sad song from Boys Over Flowers is still many K-drama fans' favorite sad song. The depth and pain in her voice made it more heartbreaking when listening to it
Starlight Tears by Kim Yoo Kyung
Source: KBS2
An OST from the K-drama Hwarang, it is also one of the most heartbreaking songs of all time.
Our Tears by Hyolyn
Source: KBS2TV
If you are a Hotel del Luna fan, you must be familiar with this very painful OST. The pain in her voice is enough to make anyone cry.
Can you see my heart by Heize
Source: tvN
An OST from Descendants of the Sun, which has managed to make thousands cry and emotional.
You Are My Everything by Gummy
Source: KBS2TV
One of the most emotionally wrecking OSTs of all time, from the drama Moon Lovers.
Forgetting You by Davichi
Source: SBS
This OST from ‘Fated To Love You’ drama has a full potential to make a happy person break into tears
Goodbye My Love By Ailee
Source: MBC
An OST from the super hit drama called True Beauty, it is strong enough to make anyone cry.
I Am Missing You by Sunjae
Source: tvN
Click Here
The OST is from Uncontrollably Fond and has the full potential of making people cry buckets, with their amazing vocals and lyrics.
Dont Push Me by Wendy & Seulgi
Source: KBS