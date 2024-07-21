Heading 3

JULY 21, 2024

Heist shows and movies to watch on OTT


Kevin Hart's role as Cyrus Whitaker leads a team of art thieves on a mission to steal $500 million in gold, with a twist of pulling off this in mid-flight

Lift

 Image: IMDb

The series with heist from different perspectives keeps us hooked with a crew trying to unlock an impenetrable vault

 Image: IMDb

Kaleidoscope

In this action-packed heist film, an FBI Agent, and a world-renowned art thief team up to catch a cunning mastermind, and steal Cleopatra’s golden eggs

Red notice

 Image: IMDb

This film has an exciting plot of a heist with a zombie apocalypse where Scott Ward leads a team to steal $200 million from a Las Vegas casino

Army of the dead

 Image: IMDb

This prequel of Army of the Dead follows bank teller Ludwig Dieter as he joins a team of thieves to crack three unbreakable safes across Europe

Army of Thieves

 Image: IMDb

A group of disillusioned US Army veterans, led by Ben Affleck, and Oscar Issac, reunite to steal $75 million from a South American crime lord

Triple Frontier

 Image: IMDb

This all-time favorite Spanish series follows a group of thieves named after cities, donning red jumpsuits, and Salvador Dali masks to rob Spain’s Royal Mint

Money Heist

 Image: IMDb

With his clever heist tactic, Diop seeks revenge on the wealthy family that wronged his father

Lupin

 Image: IMDb

This is a robbery: The World’s biggest art heist

 Image: IMDb

This show revolves around the unsolved 1990 theft of priceless art from Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum 

Coin Heist

 Image: IMDb

Four teens team up to save their prep school from financial collapse by planning a heist to create counterfeit coins at the US Mint

