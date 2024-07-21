Heading 3
Heist shows and movies to watch on OTT
Kevin Hart's role as Cyrus Whitaker leads a team of art thieves on a mission to steal $500 million in gold, with a twist of pulling off this in mid-flight
Lift
The series with heist from different perspectives keeps us hooked with a crew trying to unlock an impenetrable vault
Kaleidoscope
In this action-packed heist film, an FBI Agent, and a world-renowned art thief team up to catch a cunning mastermind, and steal Cleopatra’s golden eggs
Red notice
This film has an exciting plot of a heist with a zombie apocalypse where Scott Ward leads a team to steal $200 million from a Las Vegas casino
Army of the dead
This prequel of Army of the Dead follows bank teller Ludwig Dieter as he joins a team of thieves to crack three unbreakable safes across Europe
Army of Thieves
A group of disillusioned US Army veterans, led by Ben Affleck, and Oscar Issac, reunite to steal $75 million from a South American crime lord
Triple Frontier
This all-time favorite Spanish series follows a group of thieves named after cities, donning red jumpsuits, and Salvador Dali masks to rob Spain’s Royal Mint
Money Heist
With his clever heist tactic, Diop seeks revenge on the wealthy family that wronged his father
Lupin
This is a robbery: The World’s biggest art heist
This show revolves around the unsolved 1990 theft of priceless art from Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum
Coin Heist
Four teens team up to save their prep school from financial collapse by planning a heist to create counterfeit coins at the US Mint
