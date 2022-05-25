Television
Helly Shah’s beach looks
Tiger print dress
Image source- Helly Shah Instagram
Swaragini actress Helly Shah sported an animal print long dress with cut sleeves. She looked simple yet elegant in the attire
Black frill dress
Image source- Helly Shah Instagram
In the picture, the actress has sported a gorgeous black frill design floor length dress. It is a high slit dress and she can be seen flaunting her toned legs
Helly Shah looks absolutely adorable in the gorgeous yellow crop top with floral print palazzo pants
Image source- Helly Shah Instagram
Yellow crop top
In the post the actress is looking stunning as she is lying on a bed above the ocean and she is covered with a huge white blanket
Covered in blanket
Image source- Helly Shah Instagram
Image source- Helly Shah Instagram
In the picture, the actress looks adorable in orange bikini top along with a beautiful white trousers
Orange bikini
Image source- Helly Shah Instagram
Helly Shah looks adorable in the light crop top and white shorts that she has sports for the beach look
Crop top and shorts
Image source- Helly Shah Instagram
Helly is seen enjoying at the beach with the delightful smile on her face. She looks pretty in blue short dress and a multicolor jacket
Blue short dress
Image source- Helly Shah Instagram
In the picture, the actress has worn a sports bra and running shorts as she preps for workout at beach
Athleisure
Image source- Helly Shah Instagram
Helly looks simple yet elegant in the beautiful blue bikini and a black lace design shrug
Stripes bikini
Image source- Helly Shah Instagram
The actress has sported a black spaghetti top with white printed trousers for the look. She is looking chic and comfy in the attire
Black spaghetti top
