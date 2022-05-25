Television

Arushi Srivastava

PINKVILLA STORIES

MAY 25, 2022

Heading 3

Helly Shah’s beach looks

|

Tiger print dress

Image source- Helly Shah Instagram

Swaragini actress Helly Shah sported an animal print long dress with cut sleeves. She looked simple yet elegant in the attire

Black frill dress

Image source- Helly Shah Instagram

In the picture, the actress has sported a gorgeous black frill design floor length dress. It is a high slit dress and she can be seen flaunting her toned legs

Helly Shah looks absolutely adorable in the gorgeous yellow crop top with floral print palazzo pants

Image source- Helly Shah Instagram

Yellow crop top

In the post the actress is looking stunning as she is lying on a bed above the ocean and she is covered with a huge white blanket

Covered in blanket

Image source- Helly Shah Instagram

Image source- Helly Shah Instagram

In the picture, the actress looks adorable in orange bikini top along with a beautiful white trousers

Orange bikini

Image source- Helly Shah Instagram

Helly Shah looks adorable in the light crop top and white shorts that she has sports for the beach look

Crop top and shorts

Image source- Helly Shah Instagram

Helly is seen enjoying at the beach with the delightful smile on her face. She looks pretty in blue short dress and a multicolor jacket

Blue short dress

Image source- Helly Shah Instagram

In the picture, the actress has worn a sports bra and running shorts as she preps for workout at beach

Athleisure

Image source- Helly Shah Instagram

Helly looks simple yet elegant in the beautiful blue bikini and a black lace design shrug

Stripes bikini

Image source- Helly Shah Instagram

The actress has sported a black spaghetti top with white printed trousers for the look. She is looking chic and comfy in the attire

Black spaghetti top

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Alia to Ranbir; Actors in biopics

Click Here