Heading 3

Pujya Doss

MARCH 21, 2024

Entertainment

Here are 10 K-pop songs that can be your next obsession

Jungkook's emotive vocals shine in this heartfelt ballad, capturing the essence of unwavering support and companionship

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Standing Next To You by Jungkook of BTS: 

This catchy pop track from New Jeans is perfect for shy romantics, with its charming melody and relatable lyrics

Image: ADOR

Super Shy by New Jeans: 

Jimin's soulful vocals take center stage in this emotional ballad, expressing longing and devotion with every note

Like Crazy by Jimin of BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

V's smooth vocals steal the show in this R&B-infused track, exploring themes of love, regret, and longing

Love Me Again by V of BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Seventeen's energetic anthem exudes confidence and positivity, with its upbeat tempo and empowering lyrics that encourage self-belief

Super by Seventeen: 

Image: Pledis Entertainment

(G)I-dle's fierce vocals and dynamic beats shine in this empowering track, celebrating strength and resilience

Queencard by (G)I-dle: 

Image: Cube Entertainment

Suga's raw lyrics and intense delivery paint a vivid picture in this rap masterpiece, showcasing his lyrical prowess and artistic depth

Haegeum by Agust D (Suga of BTS): 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

This collaboration between So!YoON! and RM of BTS is a captivating blend of ethereal melodies and introspective lyrics

So!YoON! 'Smoke Sprite' (feat. RM of BTS): 

Image: Magic Strawberry Sound

TXT's haunting vocals and atmospheric production create a mesmerizing listening experience, inviting listeners into a world of introspection and reflection

Tinnitus by TXT: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jisoo's delicate vocals shine in this beautiful ballad, expressing emotions of love and longing with grace and sincerity

Flower by Jisoo: 

Image: YG Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here