Here are 10 K-pop songs that can be your next obsession
Jungkook's emotive vocals shine in this heartfelt ballad, capturing the essence of unwavering support and companionship
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Standing Next To You by Jungkook of BTS:
This catchy pop track from New Jeans is perfect for shy romantics, with its charming melody and relatable lyrics
Image: ADOR
Super Shy by New Jeans:
Jimin's soulful vocals take center stage in this emotional ballad, expressing longing and devotion with every note
Like Crazy by Jimin of BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
V's smooth vocals steal the show in this R&B-infused track, exploring themes of love, regret, and longing
Love Me Again by V of BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Seventeen's energetic anthem exudes confidence and positivity, with its upbeat tempo and empowering lyrics that encourage self-belief
Super by Seventeen:
Image: Pledis Entertainment
(G)I-dle's fierce vocals and dynamic beats shine in this empowering track, celebrating strength and resilience
Queencard by (G)I-dle:
Image: Cube Entertainment
Suga's raw lyrics and intense delivery paint a vivid picture in this rap masterpiece, showcasing his lyrical prowess and artistic depth
Haegeum by Agust D (Suga of BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
This collaboration between So!YoON! and RM of BTS is a captivating blend of ethereal melodies and introspective lyrics
So!YoON! 'Smoke Sprite' (feat. RM of BTS):
Image: Magic Strawberry Sound
TXT's haunting vocals and atmospheric production create a mesmerizing listening experience, inviting listeners into a world of introspection and reflection
Tinnitus by TXT:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jisoo's delicate vocals shine in this beautiful ballad, expressing emotions of love and longing with grace and sincerity
Flower by Jisoo:
Image: YG Entertainment