Here are top K-dramas like Goblin
A ghostly hotel caters to the deceased. A captivating blend of fantasy, romance, and melancholy
Image: tvN.
Hotel Del Luna
A Korean man becomes a soldier during the Joseon era. Epic historical drama with a mix of romance and political intrigu
Image: tvN.
Mr. Sunshine
A mermaid and a genius scammer's love defies time. Romantic fantasy with a touch of humor
Image: SBS.
Legend of the Blue Sea
Individuals foresee future events in their dreams. A suspenseful romantic fantasy with legal twists
Image: SBS.
While You Were Sleeping
An alien professor falls for a top actress. A heartwarming blend of sci-fi and romance
My Love from the Star
Image: SBS.
Mystic Pop-up Bar
Image: JTBC.
A mysterious bar owner solves people's problems through dreams. Heartfelt, humorous, and filled with supernatural elements
A Korean Odyssey
Image: tvN.
A mischievous monkey king aids a human in vanquishing evil spirits. A modern take on classic mythology with humor and romance
W - Two Worlds
Image: MBC.
A surgeon gets entangled in a webcomic world. A mind-bending romance with a unique blend of reality and fiction
Two resurrected individuals solve crimes with a magical marble. A fantasy crime drama with a touch of comedy and romance
Abyss
Image: tvN.
A woman can see ghosts until she meets a CEO who can shield her. A spooky yet heartwarming supernatural romance
The Master's Sun
Image: SBS.