Pujya Doss

January 27, 2024

Here are top K-dramas like Goblin

A ghostly hotel caters to the deceased. A captivating blend of fantasy, romance, and melancholy

Image:  tvN.

Hotel Del Luna 

A Korean man becomes a soldier during the Joseon era. Epic historical drama with a mix of romance and political intrigu

Image:  tvN.

Mr. Sunshine 

A mermaid and a genius scammer's love defies time. Romantic fantasy with a touch of humor

Image:  SBS.

Legend of the Blue Sea 

Individuals foresee future events in their dreams. A suspenseful romantic fantasy with legal twists

Image:  SBS.

While You Were Sleeping 

An alien professor falls for a top actress. A heartwarming blend of sci-fi and romance

My Love from the Star 

Image:  SBS.

Mystic Pop-up Bar 

Image:  JTBC.

A mysterious bar owner solves people's problems through dreams. Heartfelt, humorous, and filled with supernatural elements

A Korean Odyssey 

Image:  tvN.

A mischievous monkey king aids a human in vanquishing evil spirits. A modern take on classic mythology with humor and romance

W - Two Worlds 

Image:  MBC.

A surgeon gets entangled in a webcomic world. A mind-bending romance with a unique blend of reality and fiction

Two resurrected individuals solve crimes with a magical marble. A fantasy crime drama with a touch of comedy and romance

Abyss 

Image:  tvN.

A woman can see ghosts until she meets a CEO who can shield her. A spooky yet heartwarming supernatural romance

The Master's Sun 

Image:  SBS.

