Heading 3

Mohit K. Dixit

Entertainment

september 01, 2023

Here's how 2023 is the year of Deols!

The Deol Family of Bollywood was not getting much limelight a few years back. All the popular names of the family were not much active in the industry, however, 2023 turns out a celebration year for Deols

Deol Family 

Image: Bobby Deol's Instagram

Legendary actor Dharmendra who was not doing films at this phase of his life started signing projects after projects. This year, the actor appeared in two seasons of Taj series and also played an important role in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Dharmendra 

Image: Bobby Deol's Instagram 

The 87 year old actor will be next seen in Shahid Kapoor's robotic love story, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis

Upcoming Projects

Image: Dharmendra Deol's Instagram

The 80s OG action Superstar, Sunny Deol who was written off after multiple flops at the box office proved yet again his megastardom with Gadar 2. The film has grossed more than 460 crores at the Indian box office and soon ready to enter into the 500 crores club

Sunny Deol

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

After the super success of Gadar 2, the actor is focusing more on mass action films. His immediate next release is Baap. Moreover, he is also doing Shoorya, and Border 2

Upcoming Projects

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

Already in celebration mode, the Deol family is awaiting the release of Bobby Deol's next project, Animal. Starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's direction, the actor is playing a monstrous villain in the film. It is scheduled to release on December 1st, 2023

Bobby Deol

Image: Bobby Deol's Instagram 

Other than Animal, the actor has signed two pan-India flicks - Hari Hara Veera Mallu with Pawan Kalyan and Kanguva with Suriya

 Upcoming Projects

Image: Bobby Deol's Instagram 

The cousin of Sunny and Bobby, actor Abhay Deol won accolades for his performance in Trial by Fire. The series had its premiere in January 2023 on Netflix

Abhay Deol

Image: Abhay Deol's Instagram 

Apart from the biggies, Rajveer Deol, the son of Sunny Deol is also marking his Bollywood debut this year. Rajveer Deol has announced his film, Dono with Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish Barjatya. The love story is releasing on October 5, 2023

 Rajveer Deol 

Video: Rajveer Deol's Instagram 

Moreover, Sunny Deol's elder son-actor Karan Deol started a new chapter as he tied the knot with Disha Acharya, this year in June 

Karan Deol

Image: Karan Deol's Instagram 

Up next, Anil Sharma is planning the sequel of superhit film, Apne. The sequel will star Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol together

Apne 2

Video: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here