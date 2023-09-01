The Deol Family of Bollywood was not getting much limelight a few years back. All the popular names of the family were not much active in the industry, however, 2023 turns out a celebration year for Deols
Deol Family
Image: Bobby Deol's Instagram
Legendary actor Dharmendra who was not doing films at this phase of his life started signing projects after projects. This year, the actor appeared in two seasons of Taj series and also played an important role in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Dharmendra
Image: Bobby Deol's Instagram
The 87 year old actor will be next seen in Shahid Kapoor's robotic love story, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis
Upcoming Projects
Image: Dharmendra Deol's Instagram
The 80s OG action Superstar, Sunny Deol who was written off after multiple flops at the box office proved yet again his megastardom with Gadar 2. The film has grossed more than 460 crores at the Indian box office and soon ready to enter into the 500 crores club
Sunny Deol
Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram
After the super success of Gadar 2, the actor is focusing more on mass action films. His immediate next release is Baap. Moreover, he is also doing Shoorya, and Border 2
Upcoming Projects
Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram
Already in celebration mode, the Deol family is awaiting the release of Bobby Deol's next project, Animal. Starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's direction, the actor is playing a monstrous villain in the film. It is scheduled to release on December 1st, 2023
Bobby Deol
Image: Bobby Deol's Instagram
Other than Animal, the actor has signed two pan-India flicks - Hari Hara Veera Mallu with Pawan Kalyan and Kanguva with Suriya
Upcoming Projects
Image: Bobby Deol's Instagram
The cousin of Sunny and Bobby, actor Abhay Deol won accolades for his performance in Trial by Fire. The series had its premiere in January 2023 on Netflix
Abhay Deol
Image: Abhay Deol's Instagram
Apart from the biggies, Rajveer Deol, the son of Sunny Deol is also marking his Bollywood debut this year. Rajveer Deol has announced his film, Dono with Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish Barjatya. The love story is releasing on October 5, 2023
Rajveer Deol
Video: Rajveer Deol's Instagram
Moreover, Sunny Deol's elder son-actor Karan Deol started a new chapter as he tied the knot with Disha Acharya, this year in June
Karan Deol
Image: Karan Deol's Instagram
Up next, Anil Sharma is planning the sequel of superhit film, Apne. The sequel will star Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol together